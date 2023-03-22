Andy Murray suffers first-round exit at Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray suffers first-round exit at Miami Open

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 11:56 pm Updated: March 23, 2023, 4:23 am
Andy Murray (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Andy Murray (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Andy Murray suffered a crushing first-round exit at the Miami Open with a straight-sets defeat to Dusan Lajovic.

Murray, a two-time winner in Miami, made a series of unforced errors as Lajovic secured a 6-4 7-5 win in one hour and 36 minutes.

The 35-year-old Scot, who last week lost to fellow Brit Jack Draper in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, had break points in the fourth and sixth games of the opening set.

But it was Lajovic, ranked 76 in the world, who struck first by breaking Murray to love in the seventh game before going on to take the opening set in 42 minutes.

Dusan Lajovic
Dusan Lajovic, pictured, saw off Andy Murray in straight sets (Jim Rassol/AP)

The two men continued to trade blows in the second set, and again it was Lajovic who made the opening move when he secured a break in the ninth game to leave him serving for the match.

But with the game tied at 30-30, Lajovic produced his first double fault of the set to allow Murray the opportunity to break back instantly which he grabbed with both hands.

However, a scrappy game followed for an off-colour Murray, with Lajovic prospering to break the former world number one, and have another go at moving into the next round.

And the Serb made no mistake as he saw off a forlorn Murray to secure a second-round date with Maxime Cressy.

“I was able to hustle and get to the deuce at 5-5, and I think he felt the pressure,” said Lajovic.

“This last game I felt super-tight, too. When I was 40-0 up and I missed some first serves he was able to put pressure on, but luckily he missed a shot that he doesn’t normally miss.

“I played a good match and I was very solid on my serving games. When I was able to play more aggressively in his service games I was able to take my chances.”

Murray admitted he had struggled with several aspects of his game.

“Some days you obviously don’t hit the ball your best, but my movement wasn’t great today,” he said.

“I served pretty well, but the rest of the game was a bit of a problem.

“Obviously I was hoping to do much better here. Whether I stay and train here on the clay for a few days before heading to Spain, I’m not sure.”

On a day of exits for British players in Miami – following Emma Raducanu’s earlier defeat – Kyle Edmund also lost.

The former British number one, back in action for the first time since the Australian Open following a series of injury problems, suffered a 7-5 7-5 defeat to China’s Yibing Wu in one hour and 35 minutes.

