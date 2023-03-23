Joe Low taking inspiration from Wales ‘idol’ Joe Rodon as he looks to make mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Joe Low taking inspiration from Wales ‘idol’ Joe Rodon as he looks to make mark

By Press Association
Joe Low (centre) in FA Cup action for Walsall against Leicester in January (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Low (centre) in FA Cup action for Walsall against Leicester in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Joe Low hopes to make his Wales mark alongside his “idol” Joe Rodon after getting tattoos in honour of the Tottenham defender.

Bristol City defender Low is line to make his Wales Under-21 debut in Sunday’s friendly against Scotland in Pinatar, and hopes it is the start of an international career that could see him play with Rodon in the senior team one day.

If it does happen, their Christian names will not be the only thing the two players have in common as Low admits Rodon’s heavily tattooed arms have provided the inspiration for his own ‘sleeves’.

USA v Wales – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Joe Rodon has acted as an inspiration to fellow Welsh defender Joe Low on and off the pitch (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’ve got quite a few tattoos and they have meanings,” said Bristol-born Low, 21.

“But I like the aesthetic look. Growing up I liked Joe Rodon in the senior side.

“He’s been my idol for a few years, so that’s why I look like this now!”

Low made his Bristol City debut in November before joining Sky Bet League Two outfit Walsall on loan in January.

He has since made 10 appearances for the Saddlers and scored his first senior goal against league leaders Leyton Orient, but his ambition remains to break into the first team at Ashton Gate.

“It’s been a good time to go out on loan and get this experience of playing senior men’s football,” Low said.

“Every week, every training session, every game you’re learning. The more you get exposed to first-team environments and different challenges the better.

“The aim is definitely to be part of squads at Bristol City and get into that first team.

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Ashton Gate
England youth international Alex Scott has led an impressive group of Bristol City academy graduates into the first team at Ashton Gate (Steven Paston/PA)

“The club has one of the best academies in the country and there’s obviously a great pathway there with players coming through.

“Look at the team sheet every week, we’ve got a lot of academy graduates in our first team.

“Alex Scott went straight through it. He took his opportunities when they came and it’s going really well for him.”

Low’s father Josh was a Wales Under-21 winger during a career that saw him play for Cardiff, Leicester and Northampton among others.

The Back-Up Plan Premiere – London
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez’s ‘J-Lo’ moniker has been given to Joe Low as well his former football-playing dad Josh (Ian West/PA)

He was called ‘J-Lo’ by Northampton fans – the nickname of the American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez – and Low junior says he also gets that himself from team-mates.

“I occasionally get the J-Lo from some of the more senior players,” said Low. “I have a few nicknames, but it’s definitely one of the better ones.

“My dad has been brilliant to speak to about things on and off the field.

“Whether it’s asking him or more experienced players around me, I’m always intrigued to hear stories about their backgrounds and how they got their foot in the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented