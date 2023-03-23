European Super League developers say new plans could benefit Celtic and Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Super League developers say new plans could benefit Celtic and Rangers

By Press Association
New plans for a European Super League could benefit clubs like Rangers and Celtic, the chief executive of A22 has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New plans for a European Super League could benefit clubs like Rangers and Celtic, the chief executive of A22 has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A new-look European Super League could have major benefits for the Old Firm, according to the chief executive of the project.

Plans are being developed for a new, open-access continental competition by A22, a company which also promoted the hugely controversial version of the Super League which launched briefly before collapsing in April 2021.

A22 and its chief executive Bernd Reichart have spoken to nearly 50 European clubs and stakeholders to develop 10 principles which underpin its plans for a new competition.

He did not confirm whether Celtic or Rangers were among those clubs due to confidentiality agreements, but believes “big clubs in small leagues” like them would benefit from the A22 project.

He told the PA news agency: “Analysing the situation of the Scottish top clubs, the situation they’re in is quite comparable to other European leagues where domestic revenues are not sufficient to grant competitiveness on the bigger European stage, although they have every condition to be one of the big European clubs – football tradition, modern stadia, passionate fan base, historic track record and trophies.

“What can change for big clubs in small leagues was one of the essential assessments we did over the course of the last six months.”

The original Super League was heavily criticised as it proposed that 15 clubs would be permanent members of a 20-team competition, with no threat of failing to qualify for those permanent members.

The original Super League plans sparked fan protests, such as this one outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in April 2021
The original Super League plans sparked fan protests, such as this one outside Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in April 2021 (Ian West/PA)

A22 is now proposing an open, 60 to 80-team multi-divisional format, guaranteeing competing teams at least 14 European matches per season.

Asked what the benefit of A22’s proposals might be to Scotland’s top clubs, Reichart said: “I see a big opportunity in a multi-divisional system which is granting access to 60 or 80 clubs to have a strong second column (of revenue) you can build your ambition on.

“Currently the recurrent, solid competition you’re building your project on is your domestic league.

“If those big clubs in smaller countries would have a chance of a stronger, more sustainable, more predictable European footprint, with a guaranteed amount of matches ahead of the season they qualified for, that could actually give them, step by step, an opportunity to have a more meaningful European path and build that project and their European ambition on something which is more predictable.

“It’s more stable than qualifying for the Champions League or trying to go through the previous rounds of qualification, because for a lot of clubs the Champions League and the other UEFA competitions are far from being wide open.”

The future and shape of any new Super League project hinges on the outcome of a European Court of Justice Grand Chamber ruling expected later this year. A22 brought a case against UEFA and FIFA, arguing that the governing bodies were abusing a dominant position under European competition law by first blocking the formation of the old Super League, and then seeking to sanction those involved.

A22 said last month that its proposed competition would be open to “at least” clubs from the 27 EU member states, but Reichart did not believe Brexit would be a barrier to Scottish clubs joining if they wanted to.

“It’s not an exclusive project, it’s an inclusive project,” Reichart said.

“We mentioned the 27 because our legal certainty on what we can build and innovate on will be binding for 27 EU member states after the ECJ ruling and from there we try to design an attractive, appealing project for the territories beyond the 27 as well.”

Rangers and Celtic have been approached for comment.

