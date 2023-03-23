Issy Wong stunned by price tag at inaugural Women’s Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Issy Wong stunned by price tag at inaugural Women’s Premier League

By Press Association
England bowler Issy Wong was stunned by the price she fetched at the Inaugural IPL auction (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England bowler Issy Wong was stunned by the price she fetched at the Inaugural IPL auction (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England bowler Issy Wong was stunned to see her name attached to a £30,000 price tag at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction.

That is just £1250 less than the £31,250 top band for contracts in The Hundred’s women’s competition for 23 days’ work in India, just eight months after Wong made her England debut.

The 20-year-old’s Mumbai Indians will face UP Warriorz in Friday’s play-off to find out which team will meet Delhi Capitals in Sunday’s final of the competition seamer Wong has dreamed about since she was a child.

“It was quite surreal,” Wong told the PA news agency. “It was one of those where you never really back yourself. It’s different I guess for the guys who are first name out in the draft, they know they are going to get picked up.

“But for a lot of us kind of sat underneath that it was very much unknown. Like, who knows what could happen? And it was kind of like that for a few months leading up to it. To be part of the first edition of that, the men’s competition of the IPL is something I’ve literally watched since I was that big.

“So to be part of this first edition, to get that experience of playing in a different culture, playing in India where cricket is a religion, and picking brains of people who have done a lot more of it than me, that’s all you can ask for, really.”

Wong has a busy summer ahead. She is one of four players retained by Birmingham Phoenix for the third edition of the women’s Hundred, which begins two weeks after England’s women wrap up their multi-format Ashes series on July 18.

Though the opening Test at Trent Bridge is still three months away, the 2023 Ashes have already broken records and achieved multiple milestones.

Over 15,500 tickets have already been sold for the first T20I at Edgbaston, surpassing the record 15,187 set last year at Lord’s for a women’s game in England, excluding world events.

Somerset, meanwhile, have announced the July 18 ODI at Taunton’s County Ground has already sold out, becoming the first ever women’s international to completely fill the venue.

Wong has also taken on a new role alongside Harry Brook as an ambassador for Major League Baseball, returning to England for the first time since 2019 with another two-game London Series from June 24-25.

The bowler is especially keen to capitalise on the ‘Moneyball’ sport’s obsession with research and statistics – underwritten by the big budgets of American ownership – by chatting to pitchers about their deliveries, with most in MLB storing several finely-tuned types in their arsenals.

Wong said: “I’m a very difficult person to inspire if it’s not something that I’m interested in (but) I’ve found something I’m really interested in and excited and passionate about.

“Quite selfishly it’s like, how am I going to make myself a better cricketer? And this just seems like a really obvious and exciting way to do it, and it’s a bit of fun at the end of the day.

Wong is one of four retained players for Birmingham Phoenix in the women's Hundred
Wong is one of four retained players for Birmingham Phoenix in the women’s Hundred (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I want to learn about some of the variations, like a slower ball, and at the moment there’s very little coaching behind it. Whereas actually to speak to some pitchers and ask how they hold it, just to speak to somebody about how they go about it.

“There’s probably a lot more experience with that sort of variation than there is in cricket, and potentially a bit more research into it as well.

“I think anywhere there’s a crossover like that, and you can tap into the hard academic work that other people have done and then use it for your own benefit, I don’t see a downside to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented