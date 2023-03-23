England’s restriction on overseas-based players to stay – Premiership Rugby CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England’s restriction on overseas-based players to stay – Premiership Rugby CEO

By Press Association
England will continue to overlook players based abroad for selection (Ben Whitley/PA)
England will continue to overlook players based abroad for selection (Ben Whitley/PA)

England’s restriction on selecting players based abroad will remain in place for the next agreement overseeing the domestic game, according to Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor.

Massie-Taylor insists there is no desire among Premiership sides nor the Rugby Football Union to relax a rule designed to keep the country’s top stars at home as well as giving England’s head coach greater control over his players.

An ‘exceptional circumstances’ clause saw Toulouse’s Jack Willis picked during the Six Nations, but he is the lone example of its use since 2011 with dispensation only granted because of Wasps’ financial collapse in October.

Steve Borthwick wants the overseas policy eased in order to pick the “best players available” for his England team amid a recent spate of signings for Top 14 sides, including Luke Cowan-Dickie, David Ribbans and Joe Marchant.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor is involved in negotiations for the next Professional Game Agreement
Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor is involved in negotiations for the next Professional Game Agreement (PA/handout)

But that prospect has been ruled out as talks continue over the new Professional Game Agreement that comes into effect from July 2024.

“Having our English players playing within the Premiership is important for England and for the Premiership,” Massie-Taylor told the PA news agency at an event for Funding Circle, the UK’s largest small business lending platform.

“From the RFU’s, ours and even the players’ perspective we all see the importance of England internationals playing domestically.

“Provisions exist for exceptional circumstances that will probably still carry on going forward, but we all agree England international players should be playing in the Premiership.

“There will always be an international market for players and players have that choice to go abroad and not play for England.”

Jack Willis played for England during the Six Nations using the 'exceptional circumstances' rule
Jack Willis played for England during the Six Nations using the ‘exceptional circumstances’ rule (Ben Whitley/PA)

The latest incarnation of the PGA that shapes the landscape of the English game promises to be a fine tuning of the current arrangement rather than a significant overhaul, ending the prospect of players being directly contracted to the RFU.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall stated on Wednesday that central contracts should be “top of the agenda”, while also tabling the idea of a “salary share”.

Due to the precarious financial climate, Premiership clubs are finding it harder to justify producing England players who are absent for lengthy periods of the season, even when compensation payments made by the RFU are factored in.

Massie-Taylor, who says PGA negotiations are being driven by a “desire to see a winning England and winning English clubs”, reveals that a middle ground is being sought to mitigate the risk to a league that saw Wasps and Worcester enter administration earlier in the season.

“We have an existing system in place in terms of access and historically that’s worked pretty well. We are discussing how that can be improved,” he said.

Maro Itoje (left) and Owen Farrell (right) are two players supplied by Saracens to England
Maro Itoje (left) and Owen Farrell (right) are two players supplied by Saracens to England (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Alongside that – and I think this is perhaps what Mark is alluding to – is generally around financial risk because we have a system where the principle financial burden of the system falls on the people who are funding the rugby clubs.

“That’s clearly in quite a fragile state at the moment so we need to have a discussion around sharing more risk and around England stars as well.

“What Mark is describing I probably wouldn’t define as central contracting, it’s more shared contracting. It’s been discussed – those types of things are always on the table.

“Clubs invest into these players from a very early age, bringing them through the academy system and developing them to the point of England selection.

“Rightfully clubs need to be able to reap the benefits of developing England players and you also want to properly incentivise clubs to develop and pick England players. You don’t want to make it a disincentive to develop a top star.

“There are certain things in place already and that’s another obvious thing to look at – to make sure that Saracens still want England players in their team while recognising they’re not going to be there the whole time.

“When we were doing the rounds with clubs last summer to talk about the future PGA, central contracts were mooted but I don’t necessarily see them as a shared belief amongst other clubs as well. There’s a balance to be struck here.”

:: Funding Circle is the UK’s largest small business lending platform and has partnered with Premiership Rugby to champion SMEs behind rugby players, teams, and local communities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented