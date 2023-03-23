Welsh Fire rebuild men’s and women’s teams at 2023 Hundred draft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh Fire rebuild men’s and women’s teams at 2023 Hundred draft

By Press Association
David Willey has been signed by Welsh Fire for the 2023 Hundred (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
David Willey has been signed by Welsh Fire for the 2023 Hundred (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Pakistani pace pair Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, all-rounder David Willey and England batter Sophia Dunkley are all heading to Cardiff for this year‘s Hundred as Welsh Fire rebuilt their under-performing teams at the 2023 draft.

Fire finished bottom in the men’s and women’s tournaments last year and cleared the decks during the recent retention period, retaining skeleton squads as they dominated a trolley dash that was carried live on television for the first time since the inaugural draft in 2019.

The men’s side landed three overseas stars, with the electric Afridi signed for £100,000 before new head coach Mike Hussey splashed another £75,000 on his compatriot Rauf. The duo are both capable of clearing 90mph and were picked up despite some uncertainty over their international commitments during the tournament.

New Zealand’s six-hitting specialist Glenn Phillips is also bound for Sophia Gardens, while Somerset captain Tom Abell and the experienced Willey both landed maximum £125,000 contracts and will become immediate dressing room leaders at a team that looked rudderless during a winless campaign in 2022.

“It’s pace like fire for the Welsh Fire with Haris Rauf joining Shaheen and then you throw in Phillips, who smashes it out of the ground,” enthused former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports.

“They are looking much, much stronger and have made some really good signings. They’re starting again and they’re doing it with pace and power-hitting.”

In the women’s competition, Dunkley was signed up as the Fire’s first pick in the top band of £31,250. Gareth Breese’s side initially made moves for Kiwi Sophie Devine and England opener Danni Wyatt, but they headed back to Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave respectively via the right to match option.

Dunkley was not among Brave’s four retained players and represents something of a coup as one of the country’s most bankable white-ball players.

She will be joined by South Africa’s tearaway quick Shabnim Ismail, a two-time tournament winner with Southern Brave.

Welsh Fire women’s captain Tammy Beaumont told Sky: “I’m really ecstatic with the team we’ve put together.

Sophia Dunkley (batting) has moved from Southern Brave to Welsh Fire.
Sophia Dunkley (batting) has moved from Southern Brave to Welsh Fire (Steven Paston/PA)

“I’ve already had a couple of texts from the girls saying they are ready to get going. With our top two picks we wanted one gun overseas player and one gun England player. Sophia Dunkley is one of them, she has gone through the roof recently in terms of her performances, and Shabnim was number one on our list to fill that other spot. As captain if I need a wicket I can look around and know she’s going to get me one.”

Mitch Marsh picked up a £125,000 payday from London Spirit while his fellow Australians Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis went unsold having gone in at the top reserve.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Trent Rockets) and Tim David (Southern Brave) returned to their previous sides in the highest bracket, Leus du Plooy over-performed on expectations by joining David at Hove and Test opener Ben Duckett got his desired move to Birmingham Phoenix.

In the £100,000 round, England seamers Olly Stone and Reece Topley went to London Spirit and Northern Superchargers respectively, while the Headingley-based outfit also shelled out for Tom Banton and Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

Among the best value picks in the lower £40,000-50,000 bands were Jamie Smith (Birmingham Phoenix, £50,000), Stevie Eskinazi (Welsh Fire), Ihsanullah (Oval Invincibles) and Sam Hain (Trent Rockets).

Kate Cross moves across the Pennines after Northern Superchargers took her from Manchester Originals, with Laura Wolvaardt going the other way. Harmanpreet Kaur brings star power to Trent Rockets women after her £31,250 base was met but fellow India star Jemimah Rodrigues went unsold at the same reserve.

Former South Africa captains Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk, both recently retired, signed with Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles, while London Spirit snared England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn for £25,000.

