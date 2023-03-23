Harry Kane reflects on ‘magical moment’ after becoming England’s record scorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane reflects on ‘magical moment’ after becoming England’s record scorer

By Press Association
England’s Harry Kane celebrates after a record-breaking night in Naples (Adam Davy/PA)
England's Harry Kane celebrates after a record-breaking night in Naples (Adam Davy/PA)

England record-breaker Harry Kane reflected on a “magical moment” after he put his World Cup pain behind him to stand alone as the country’s all-time leading goalscorer on Thursday night.

Kane’s 44th-minute penalty in Naples helped England to an impressive 2-1 win away to Euros champions Italy and earned him a slice of history.

It moved Kane top of the national team scoring charts with 54 goals and ahead of Wayne Rooney, who he had drawn level with during a 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in December.

England captain Kane could have claimed the record in Qatar but sent a second spot-kick over the crossbar late on in the last-eight tie and had to stew over the penalty miss for a number of months before a moment of redemption arrived at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“Yeah, it means everything, you know,” Kane told Channel 4.

“We were so excited to put the England shirt back on and get back out here and get the campaign started for the Euros next year.

“It had to be a penalty of course and once it hit the back of the net it was just so much emotion.

“Just thanks to all the players, the staff, the fans, my wife, my family back home and everyone who has helped me get to this stage. It is just a magical moment.”

Declan Rice had fired England ahead after only 13 minutes and their supreme first-half display was rewarded with a second goal when Giovanni Di Lorenzo was penalised for handball.

After a lengthy wait following an intervention by VAR, Kane slotted home the spot-kick to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Kane, who helped England to a first win in Italy since 1961, added: “Thankfully I put it away and just a great night.

“We haven’t won in Italy for so long. To score and win the game is special.

“The World Cup was obviously a difficult way to end. It was tough to finish it that way.

“We spoke about getting back to it. We feel like we are one of the best teams in Europe and we just need to keep knocking on the door.

“We’re getting close but coming here and putting in a performance like that today shows we’re ready for the next challenge.”

Wayne Rooney, who had held the record since 2015, was among the first to congratulate Kane on social media.

The 53-goal hitman said on Twitter: “Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick! Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend.”

Gary Lineker is fourth on the all-time list with 48 goals and added: “Many congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s highest ever goal-scorer.

“A wonderful achievement.”

The Prince of Wales echoed those sentiments.

“A leader on and off the pitch and now England’s record goal-scorer, a testament to your brilliant career Harry Kane,” a tweet from the Prince of Wales read.

“Congratulations and here’s to many more.”

