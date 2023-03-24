Football rumours: Marcus Rashford puts new Manchester United deal on hold

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is delaying signing a new contract while the club’s ownership remains in doubt. The 25-year-old England star, who is enjoying his most prolific scoring season, is waiting until new owners are confirmed, according to The Sun.

Victor Lindelof battles with Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes (Nick Potts/PA)

Another Old Trafford star will also consider his future at the end of the season, according to the Daily Mirror. Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, who has a year left on his contract, will decide on his options in the summer.

Barcelona face a ban from European football next season. The Sun says UEFA has opened an investigation into payments made to a former vice-president of the referees’ committee in Spain.

Social media round-up

Zack Steffen wants to QUIT Man City and will not return from Boro loan https://t.co/jIYrbxjCiT — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 23, 2023

Sergio Aguero at @KingsLeague: "My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça" 🔵🔴 #FCB "I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here". "Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo". pic.twitter.com/MX6IshlWdo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

Players to watch

Rasmus Hojlund: Arsenal have been linked with Atalanta’s 20-year-old Danish striker who has drawn comparisons with Erling Haaland.

Samuel Iling-Junior: Juventus’ English winger, 19, is a potential summer target for Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United.