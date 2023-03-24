If you feel you’re good enough, don’t give up on your dreams – Nina Hughes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If you feel you’re good enough, don’t give up on your dreams – Nina Hughes

By Press Association
Mum-of-two Nina Hughes became world champion at the age of 40 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mum-of-two Nina Hughes became world champion at the age of 40 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

World bantamweight champion and mum-of-two Nina Hughes has told her fellow forty-somethings never to give up on their dreams.

Hughes, 41, hopes to defend her WBA title for the first time in June against former champion Shannon Courtenay after winning the belt in December in just her fifth professional fight.

It has been a meteoric rise for Billericay’s Hughes. She started out in boxercise classes at the age of 25, turned professional at 39 and now has her sights on becoming undisputed world champion.

She told the PA news agency: “If you feel you’re good enough, don’t give up on your dreams. Everyone said I was too old, but I didn’t feel my age.

“Sparring in the gym, I could compete with everyone and I just believed in myself. I just never gave up, it was my dream.

“When I turned pro I thought I’d give it a go and if I didn’t get anywhere at least I’d have tried. I knew I’d never regret it then because I had tried. I just kept trying. I didn’t want to give up.”

A unanimous points decision in July over previously unbeaten American Jamie Mitchell in Dubai earned Hughes the WBA crown and a long-term deal with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Hughes hopes success against Courtenay paves the way for a showdown with IBF champion Ebanie Bridges and then a shot at either WBO champion Dina Thorslund or WBC champion Yulihan Luna.

“Realistically I haven’t got long left,” Hughes said. “The aim was to be world champion and I’ve done that, so I’m setting myself more targets, maybe become the undisputed champion.”

Hughes ripped it up in the amateur ranks – she is a four-time ABA national champion – but was overlooked by Team GB for the 2012 London Olympics.

“I missed out on selection to Nicola Adams and was released from the squad because they said I was too old for the next Games in Rio,” she said.

“So I took a break and didn’t actually think I was going to box again. Then I had my first child, put on loads of weight and started training again to lose the weight.

“I set myself a target to just have one more fight, just to lose the weight, and I started really enjoying it again, so I carried on and won another national (amateur) title.

“Then I got pregnant again, but by then I knew I wanted to carry on, so I was back in the gym three weeks after my second baby.”

Hughes said sons Leo, eight, who has accompanied her on ring-walks for two of her professional bouts, and Caelin, six, help keep her grounded and despite world title success, she still works three days a week as a personal assistant.

She added: “I don’t have any spare time. I’m tired a lot! I go to bed at the same time as the kids.

“But I’m still getting better. I’m improving in the gym all the time. The change from amateur to professional, I’m still learning. Every week we’re working on things and I’m still getting better and better.

“It’s not the end of the road yet. There’s still a lot more to come.”

