Talking points as Wales start Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in Croatia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Talking points as Wales start Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in Croatia

By Press Association
Harry Wilson (centre) and Luka Modric (left) battle for possession in Wales’ 1-1 draw with Croatia in Cardiff in October 2019 (Nigel French/PA)
Harry Wilson (centre) and Luka Modric (left) battle for possession in Wales’ 1-1 draw with Croatia in Cardiff in October 2019 (Nigel French/PA)

Wales start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a tough assignment against Croatia in Split on Saturday.

Croatia are big favourites after finishing third at the 2022 World Cup, while Wales are rebuilding after the departures of several key players since the tournament in Qatar.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Group D fixture.

Life without Bale

Gareth Bale File Photos
Wales must face up to life without record goalscorer Gareth Bale, who retired from football in January (Martin Rickett/PA)

How do you solve a problem without Gareth Bale?

On the back of a disappointing World Cup where they failed to win a game and finished bottom of the group, Wales have lost their talismanic captain, record goalscorer and most capped player.

Bale was so often the difference for Wales, especially in the big games. Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is seen as Bale’s natural heir, but they are surely impossible boots to fill.

Return of captain Ramsey

Wales Press Conference – UEFA Euro 2024 – The Vale Resort
Aaron Ramsey is the captain of Wales again – 11 years since last holding the job on an official basis (Ben Birchall/PA)

The retirement of Bale, as well as Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams quitting the international scene, has left Wales in a transitional phase and five uncapped players are in the squad.

Aaron Ramsey is captain again after first being handed the role as a 20-year-old by Gary Speed.

Ramsey was relieved of the captaincy within 18 months by Speed’s successor Chris Coleman, and his subsequent experience makes him far better suited to the role this time.

Page scrutiny

Wales v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Wales manager Rob Page says mistakes were made at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales manager Rob Page says mistakes were made at the World Cup and that he has addressed them before the start of Euro 2024 qualification.

High on the list of Welsh errors in Qatar was tactical naivety as the lack of numbers in midfield allowed the opposition to play through Wales at will.

Page has credit in the bank after steering Wales to a first World Cup in 64 years, but that will quickly disappear if the European Championship campaign hits the buffers.

Majestic Modric

Croatia v Brazil – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Education City Stadium
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric is still going strong for Croatia at the age of 37 (Mike Egerton/PA)

When Bale retired, Wales fans had good reason to utter: ‘Why not Luka Modric?’

Bale’s former Tottenham and Real Madrid teammate has plotted Wales’ downfall in previous World Cup and European Championship qualifiers.

Now 37 and still strutting his stuff at Real Madrid, Modric has decided to carry on playing for Croatia ahead of this summer’s Nations League finals.

A decision on whether he continues until the Euro 2024 finals will be made at a later date.

Winless Wales

Soccer – 2014 World Cup Qualifier – Group A – Wales v Croatia – Liberty Stadium
Croatia players, pictured here celebrating a 2014 World Cup qualifying victory in Swansea, have never lost to Wales in six matches (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales have never beaten Croatia in six attempts. Croatia have won four of those games, starting with a 2-0 Osijek friendly success in May 2010.

Wales lost both 2014 World Cup qualifiers – 2-0 away and 2-1 at home – and suffered a 2-1 defeat in Osijek in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Bale’s equaliser gave Wales a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Cardiff, the same scoreline when the two nations met for the first time in a Varazdin friendly in 2002.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge Centre was opened in August 2022. Image: King's Community Foundation/ Tucker Tangeman.
Aberdeen fundraising group sleeping outside community centre to show residents they are there to…
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights over the Sound of Islay. Images: Billy Stitchell
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east

Editor's Picks

Most Commented