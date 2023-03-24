Steve Clarke admits initial struggles when he took over Scotland manager role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke admits initial struggles when he took over Scotland manager role

By Press Association
Settled Steve Clarke signs a new contract with Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Settled Steve Clarke signs a new contract with Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke revealed his early struggles as Scotland boss after agreeing a deal to extend his time in the Hampden Park hot seat until 2026.

Ahead of the opening UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Spain, the 59-year-old signed a new contract to remain in charge until after the next FIFA World Cup campaign, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock boss was appointed national team boss  in May 2019 and speaking at Hampden Park, before the visit of the Cypriots on Saturday,  he said: “Credit to the players and staff – it’s always nice when your work is recognised.”

He then spoke about his initial problems with the job when he would “over-think” and confuse himself.

The former Scotland defender said: “If you had asked me nine month, 12 months into the job whether I would sign a second extension as an international manager, I would have laughed at you because I couldn’t quite get my head round the nuances of the job.

“It is a different job. I had always worked in a club environment. I didn’t even have that much international experience as a player.

“I had enjoyed being a club coach and I hadn’t quite got my head around the difference there was as an international manager where you have a lot of down time, where you have a lot of time to think.

Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke initially struggled when taking on the Scotland job (Jane Barlow/PA)

“In a club environment you are just working, working, working and sometimes you don’t take time to think.

“I had a lot of time to think about different things and sometimes I was confusing myself, I was thinking too much, over-thinking and ended up giving  myself issues.

“It was just a matter of getting used to the job. I have settled better into the role and again that is probably credit to the players, they allow you to feel comfortable in the role and managed to get the results which has kept us moving in a forward direction.

“We want to go into every qualifying campaign thinking we have a chance of qualifying. That’s what we want.

“I want to get to Germany 2024 and so do the players and we are determined to go there.”

Scotland’s group also includes Norway and Georgia and Clarke knows the importance of getting off to a good start against bottom seeds Cyprus, who were his first opponents in 2019, when a last-minute winner from Oliver Burke gave the home side a 2-1 win in their European Championship qualifier.

He said: ” It has been a while since we had a good start in a European qualifying campaign.

“I think somebody said it was 2006 since the last time we won an opening qualifier so I have mentioned that.

“I think it is always good to get off to a fast start. Cyprus are a good team.

“The last time we played in the last campaign we got a last-minute goal to win here 2-1 and in Cyprus we were hanging on the last 10 minutes.

“They will be tough opponents but it is a game we have to win.

“When you are playing against lesser seeded teams you want to win the games and that’s what we have to do.”

With number one goalkeeper Craig Gordon recovering from a double leg break, Clarke has to choose between three uncapped keepers – Zander Clark, Gordon’s replacement at Tynecastle, Motherwell number one Liam Kelly and Angus Gunn, son of former Scotland keeper Bryan Gunn, who was given a first call-up for Scotland after coming through the under-age groups with England.

Zander Clark
Zander Clark will be vying for the goalkeeper’s jersey against Cyprus (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarke said: “On the goalkeeping situation, the three boys have worked unbelievable this week.

“If you actually watched them, they have looked at the situation and are  pushing themselves non-stop and they are all trying their best to impress myself and Chris Woods (goalkeeping coach).

“It has been great to watch and it a decision that I am close to making but I haven’t made it and I have another couple of decisions in the outfield as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode

Editor's Picks

Most Commented