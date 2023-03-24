Chelsea boss Emma Hayes full of respect for ‘world class’ Man City in WSL clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes full of respect for ‘world class’ Man City in WSL clash

By Press Association
Emma Hayes insists Chelsea are ready for the challenge of Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Hayes insists Chelsea are ready for the challenge of Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes understands the threats Manchester City possess and respects their world-class players ahead of their Women’s Super League clash on Sunday.

A Blues win could see them move five points clear of second-placed Manchester United and would extend their current run in the league to four straight wins.

The Chelsea boss was full of praise for Gareth Taylor’s City team, who have not lost in the WSL since falling 2-0 to her side last September.

“It’s clear they’ve been a threat, particularly in wide areas,” Hayes said. “Bunny (Khadija Shaw) has had an unbelievable season, with (Lauren) Hemp and (Chloe) Kelly… (Yui) Hasegawa; their midfield as a whole has been excellent.

“They’re a team that I think had a really, really good run after their early-season losses and they’ve got world-class international players that are capable of hurting any team and we respect them as a team and equally it’s how we present ourselves to them on Sunday.

“I’ve got a dressing room that look forward to games like this and we’ll certainly approach the game in that manner.

“Gareth’s an outstanding coach and the way his team plays is indicative of that. I always think Manchester City teams have been one of the top teams in the country for many, many years and Gareth is an outstanding coach and I look forward to coming up against him again at the weekend.”

Chelsea have embarked on a competitive run of games since their victory over Manchester United two weeks ago. Hayes’ side beat Lyon 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg and believes her side are cut out for the challenge City pose on Sunday.

“We like it busy, it’s something we’ve become accustomed to over the years,” she said. “I think the team does really well when it doesn’t have too much turnaround time. Especially with a squad of our size everybody gets to be involved and that helps and the one-game-at-a-time approach is how we always manage it and we’re just ready for the next one.”

“I have a dressing room that finds ways but we equally have to respect that the opponents are getting better year on year and you can’t have everything all of the time. So my task is just to keep finding the little margins every day. My staff and I are certainly working hard on doing that.”

Manchester City fell 2-1 to Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last week and Hayes hit back at claims that the result was an upset.

“Just shows how little people know about the women’s game to make those assumptions,” she said. “I’ve said it a thousand times, everybody’s professional so why can there not be an expectation of the other teams.

“We all know the top three or four teams performing at the top end has come to be expected but everybody is putting in a lot of money in our league so the expectation should be on other teams as well as us at the top.”

