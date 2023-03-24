Thomas Tuchel named new Bayern Munich boss after Julian Nagelsmann departure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been named new Bayern Munich head coach after the club axed Julian Nagelsmann.

Tuchel, 49, has agreed a contract until June 2025 and will take training for the first time on Monday.

CEO Oliver Kahn dispensed with Nagelsmann after the club slipped to second in the Bundesliga, behind Borussia Dortmund, following Sunday’s defeat by Bayer Leverkusen.

Kahn told the club website: “When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis – and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end.

“Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – has come to the fore less and less often.”

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 but was sacked last September following a 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb.