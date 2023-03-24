Talking points as Scotland begin Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as Scotland begin Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Cyprus

By Press Association
Scotland boss Steve Clarke pens new deal on eve of Cyprus qualifier (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Spain are the visitors to the national stadium next Tuesday night with Norway and Georgia also in the section.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the Group A opener in Glasgow.

Clarke’s new deal offers timely boost

Scotland announced on Friday that Clarke had agreed a deal to extend his time as boss until 2026.

The news broke just before his media conference at Hampden Park ahead of the opening Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Cyprus and Spain at the national stadium.

The 59-year-old new deal will run until after the 2026 World Cup campaign and he certainly has credit in the bank.

The former Reading, West Brom and Kilmarnock manager guided Scotland to promotion to Nations League Group A after taking his country to Euro 2020 – the men’s national team’s first finals qualification in more than 20 years. However, after losing out in a play-off to get to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, expectations will be high for this campaign.

Which debutant will be in goal?

Zander Clark and Angus Gunn (right) are among the trio battling for the gloves
Zander Clark and Angus Gunn (right) are among the trio battling for the gloves (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s number one keeper Craig Gordon is recovering from a double leg break which leaves Clarke with a dilemma.

The Scotland boss has to choose between three uncapped keepers, Gordon’s replacement at Tynecastle, Zander Clark, Motherwell number one Liam Kelly and Angus Gunn, son of former Scotland shot-stopper Bryan Gunn.

The Canaries keeper came through the under-age groups with England until under-21 level and has spoken about how proud he will be to hear the national anthem at Hampden Park.

However, Clarke was keeping his cards close to his chest on Friday afternoon, saying that after all three men had performed well in training and he had yet to make a decision.

History on Scotland’s side

Oliver Burke scores a late winner against Cyprus
Oliver Burke scores a late winner against Cyprus (Jeff Holmes/PA)

On the face of it, the visit of bottom seeds Cyprus to Hampden Park offers Scotland the chance of a quick start to their campaign.

Temur Ketsbaia’s side are ranked 110th in the world, while the hosts are 45th, and the Scots have won all seven meetings since the first clash in 1968.

However, in the last meeting at Hampden Park in June, 2019 – in Clarke’s first game as national team boss – it took a last-gasp strike from Oliver Burke to give Scotland victory.

The last four meetings have ended 2-1 to the Scots who will no doubt have to work hard to get the three points before the visit of Spain next Tuesday night.

Landmark appearance for McGregor

Callum McGregor is set to make a milestone appearance
Callum McGregor is set to make a milestone appearance (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor will earn his 50th cap if, as expected, he is chosen to play against Cyprus.

McGregor has been a mainstay of the Hoops and Scotland midfield for several seasons but there is increasing experience beside him.

John McGinn, top scorer with 15 goals, has 52 caps, Kenny McLean has made 28 appearances, Scott McTominay 37 and Stuart Armstrong 40, while Billy Gilmour (16) and Ryan Jack (14) are no rookies.

Since taking over four years ago Clarke has looked forward to the day when his squad is packed with experience and the midfield pack has certainly got that.

