Nathan Shaw fires 10-man Inverness to victory against Partick Thistle

Ten-man Inverness moved up to sixth in the cinch Championship after edging to a 1-0 win against Partick Thistle.

Mark Ridgers kept Inverness in the game during the first half, tipping Brian Graham’s effort wide before being called into action just before half-time to deny Scott Tiffoney from inside the box.

Inverness took the lead five minutes after the break when Jay Henderson’s low cross from the right found Nathan Shaw, who slotted the ball home.

The hosts were then reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Sean Welsh was shown a straight red card but despite a flurry of chances, the Jags were unable to find the equaliser.