Man aims to break skateboarding world records in aid of mental health charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Man aims to break skateboarding world records in aid of mental health charity

By Press Association
(Paul Swain/PA)
(Paul Swain/PA)

A man hopes to break two skateboarding world records in one day to raise money for the charity Mind and encourage others with mental health conditions to use them as their “superpower”.

Ryan Swain, from Malton, North Yorkshire, has the backing of Olympic ski-jumper Eddie the Eagle for his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the furthest distance travelled on skateboard in 12 hours and 24 hours.

The 32-year-old will be the first person to attempt the 12-hour record and will have to beat a minimum of 124 miles to claim the accolade.

Ryan Swain will attempt to break the 12-hour and 24-hour records (Paul Swain/PA)

The record for 24 hours is 261.8 miles, set by Andrew Andras in Florida in 2013.

Mr Swain is targeting 300 miles over the 24-hour period, with the attempts also having a deeper meaning for the avid skateboarder, who picked up the sport in 2002.

He lives with adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and is determined to use his love of the sport to raise awareness of mental health disorders.

Referring to ADHD as his “superpower”, he told the PA news agency: “Personally, I see ADHD as a culmination of all mental health disorders.

“Everything you can think of as a mental health disorder – it’s all merged into one with ADHD, so it’s incredibly difficult to live with it.

Ryan Swain is being supported by Team GB (Paul Swain)

“But you can use it as a superpower and channel it into, for instance, this world record attempt.

“I know for a fact that if anything is going to get me through it, it’ll be that energy, that ADHD, driving me through.”

He added that if he breaks the records, it will “hopefully inspire other people that are suffering ADHD, or any other mental health disorder, that things like this can be achieved”.

Mr Swain says his mental health condition and skateboarding are two aspects of his life that are “very misunderstood”.

“I think ADHD has been a lot like skateboarding for many years – both are a very misunderstood thing,” he said.

“Years ago, people used to look at skateboarding and didn’t take it very seriously. People would think it was something that only kids did, and it’s the same with ADHD.

Ryan Swain is raising money for the charity Mind (Lens Craft Photography/PA)

“People think ADHD is hyperactive and something that only children have, but it’s really not that – adult ADHD is a thing.”

Mr Swain, who is receiving support from Team GB for his world record attempts, took a short break from skateboarding, but picked up the sport again during the Covid-19 pandemic after his mental health plummeted.

“I started skateboarding in 2002 and have loved it ever since,” he said.

“I took a hiatus from it but, during the pandemic, when my mental health wasn’t so good, I picked up my skateboard again and that was the answer to all my problems during the lockdown.”

As well as skateboarding, the 32-year-old, who has identical twin daughters, Ivy and Isla, aged eight, is a motivational speaker on mental health and living with adult ADHD.

“I do a lot of motivational talks about [mental health]. I do a lot of fundraising and raising awareness about ADHD trying to inspire other people that just because you’ve got a mental health disorder, it doesn’t define you,” he said.

Ryan Swain says Eddie the Eagle is an inspiration for his world record attempt (Ryan Swain/PA)

“You can still achieve your dreams, your goals, your ambitions.”

He added that he has chosen Mind to fundraise for because it helps people with different mental health conditions, from anxiety and depression to “more intricate” disorders such as obsessive compulsive disorder, autism and Asperger’s.

So far, Mr Swain’s JustGiving page has raised more than £2,000 of his £5,000 goal.

He said he has been “overwhelmed” by the support, including from Michael Edwards – better known as Eddie the Eagle – who sent Mr Swain an encouraging video message.

“I was absolutely blown away and totally thrilled about Eddie backing me,” he added.

“I admire [Eddie the Eagle’s] determination. I certainly admire his courage to believe in something and he didn’t give up.”

Ryan Swain has set up a JustGiving page to raise funds (Paul Swain/PA)

Mr Swain has trained since early December to prepare for his challenge, going to the gym three to four times a week and following a gruelling regime ahead of the event.

This includes using the treadmill, cycling and rowing machines for an hour each to build stamina.

The training is necessary for Mr Swain to cover an average of 30 miles an hour, but he said sticking to the pace will be a “struggle”.

“This record is all about pace, and having ADHD is what I’m going to struggle with,” he said.

“I’m going to put in a lot of energy and lots of stamina, but it’s about balancing that stamina and using it to my advantage.”

While Mr Swain is keen to break the world record, his main aim is to raise awareness for Mind and help bring skateboarding to the forefront of mainstream sports.

“I’m not really getting hung up on the whole record thing – as long as I’m raising money and awareness for the charity, that’s all that matters,” he said.

“However, I do want to bring this record back for Great Britain. I think it will be amazing for skateboarding going forward in the future.”

The attempts will take place at Elvington Airfield in York on May 8.

To support Mr Swain’s cause, visit the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryanswain24hoursskate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode

Editor's Picks

Most Commented