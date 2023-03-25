Manchester City must take maximum points from Chelsea clash – Gareth Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City must take maximum points from Chelsea clash – Gareth Taylor

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has stressed the importance of “taking maximum points” against Chelsea (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has stressed the importance of “taking maximum points” ahead of a huge top-of-the-table clash against defending champions Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

City are currently third in the table, two places and two points behind the Blues, who sit at the top of the summit.

Neither side has lost a WSL game since September last year and City’s last league loss came against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

Manchester City face Chelsea in a top-of-the-table clash (Tim Markland/PA)
But with seven games left in the league, the title and a spot in next season’s Champions League are still up for grabs and Taylor insists his side are aware of the challenges Chelsea pose.

“We know the importance of the game, we worked so hard to get ourselves into this position,” the City boss told a pre-match press conference.

“Obviously, it’s a tough opponent in front of us. An opponent that had a successful result away at the European champions in midweek, so we understand the challenge in front of us.

“But we are confident in what we do in terms of imposing ourselves on the game.

“But we also know it’s really important for us to take maximum points from this game. It’s a really important one for us to win to be able to continue in our challenge this season.

Chelsea are currently top of the WSL table (Steven Paston/PA)
“We have to win every game – 21 points takes us to 56. That’s what Chelsea won the league with last season.

“Chelsea can go to 61 if they win all their games. So it just goes to show, if we win this game at the weekend nothing changes, we have to win the one after and the one after that.

“The margins are so tight. We’ve lost two games this season, two draws. Arsenal have done that, (second-placed) Manchester United have done that.

“Chelsea are the only ones who have only dropped five points, so it’s so tight. You’ve got to win all your games, it’s as simple as that.”

Sunday caps off “Women’s Football Weekend” and other fixtures include bottom-of-the-table Leicester facing a tricky test against an in-form Aston Villa side, who are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The fight for survival at the bottom of the table sees second-bottom Brighton travel to Reading in the other fixture on Sunday and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes the Women’s Football Weekend has been “a real hit”.

She told a press conference: “Women’s Football Weekend I think is becoming a staple on the calendar and to think so many games are being played across the country able to be accessed by football fans up and down.

“I think having these weekends in men’s international breaks has been a real hit in the WSL and we’re looking forward to build on the previous women’s football weekends and looking forward to hopefully see record numbers come out.”

