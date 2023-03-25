Scott McTominay scores two late goals as Scotland cruise past Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott McTominay scores two late goals as Scotland cruise past Cyprus

By Press Association
Scotland’s Scott McTominay scored two late goals from the bench (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s Scott McTominay scored two late goals from the bench (Jane Barlow/PA)

A late double from substitute Scott McTominay helped Scotland secure a 3-0 European Championship qualifying win over 10-man Cyprus at Hampden Park.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn scored his 16th international goal in the 21st minute and it was then mostly a dull affair until Manchester United’s McTominay grabbed a second from the bench in the 87th minute before adding another from close range in stoppage time.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men after Nicholas Ioannou was sent off for picking up a second yellow card after booting the ball away.

It is the first time since 2006 that Scotland have won their opening European Championship qualifying game.

The Scots next face the might of Spain in Glasgow on Tuesday night, providing an acid test for Steve Clarke’s side, but they will go into the match with three morale-boosting points.

Pre-match interest had centred on the goalkeeping position.

With number one Craig Gordon recovering from a double leg break, all the talk was about which of the three uncapped keepers Clarke would choose for this Group A opener.

Norwich’s Angus Gunn, called up for the first time after playing for England youth teams up until the under-21s, was given the nod over Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Gordon’s Hearts deputy Zander Clark.

Watford defender Ryan Porteous celebrated his 23rd birthday by winning his second cap to line up alongside Grant Hanley and Kieran Tierney in a three-man defence, while midfielder Callum McGregor won his 50th cap as Che Adams led the line.

St Mirren’s Alex Gogic was a familiar face in a Cyprus side ranked 110th in the world and he helped stifle the Scots in the early stages, draining the stands of any excitement.

It was not until the 13th minute that visiting goalkeeper Demitris Dimitriou was tested and he made a decent save at his near post from Aaron Hickey’s drive from 14 yards out.

Scotland’s John McGinn, Andrew Robertson and Grant Hanley celebrate
Scotland’s John McGinn, Andrew Robertson and Grant Hanley celebrate (Jane Barlow/PA)

The first real involvement of Gunn, the son of former Scotland keeper Bryan Gunn, came in the 17th minute when he made a comfortable stop from a long-range attempt by Grigoris Kastanos.

It was all a bit flat but a neat Scotland move led to the opener.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong slipped the ball down the left flank and captain Andy Robertson’s cross deflected off Gogic and landed with McGinn, who volleyed in from close range at the back post; a long VAR check drew boos from the Tartan Army before confirming the goal.

Just before the break Dimitriou tipped a drive from Adams over the bar – the corner came to nothing – and the Southampton attacker limped off in the 56th minute to be replaced by Lyndon Dykes, recently recovered from a debilitating bout of pneumonia.

The game continued to plod along and the home fans began to get frustrated at the lack of goalmouth action.

Armstrong set up Robertson again on the left-hand side of the box but the Liverpool left-back’s cross sped past the far post before Armstrong tested Dimitriou with a drive from distance. He then made way for McTominay, with Ryan Christie coming on for Ryan Jack.

Christie and McTominay both immediately had shots blocked by a wall of Cyprus defenders.

However, there was no surge in excitement.

Right-back Nathan Patterson replaced Hickey after 78 minutes before Robertson fizzed the ball across goal to find no takers.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates
Scotland’s Scott McTominay scored twice from the bench (Jane Barlow/PA)

There was an inevitable increase in tension in the closing stages as Cyprus tried to move forward and the Scots supporters gulped when Gunn had to make a decent save from Andronikos Kakoullis’s deflected drive.

However, Scottish nerves were soothed when McTominay fired in from three yards after Dykes had headed down a cross from Christie, with the Old Trafford midfielder guiding in a second from 12 yards in the third of five added minutes.

Ioannou left the pitch soon afterwards after a show of petulance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Gothenburg Great John McMaster has revealed the tragedy which led to him growing up without his dad.
Big Interview: John McMaster survived early tragedy to become one of the Gothenburg greats
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
6
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 17-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
7
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
8
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
9
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street

More from Press and Journal

It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, arrested following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
More than 100 people gathered outside Marischal College in Aberdeen with homemade signs protesting the library closures. Image: DC Thomson.
'Libraries are about people': Protest held outside council headquarters in final push to save…
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Five-star Grady McGrath helps Brechin City thrash Wick Academy 10-0
John Deere's German workforce gather to celebrate.
John Deere celebrates milestone with two millionth tractor
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers
Tilly Munro pictured with her supreme champion tapped out by judge, Ian Grant. Image: Anne MacPherson
Ardgay young farmer dominates Dingwall overwintering
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented