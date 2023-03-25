Owen Farrell gets better of England team-mate Marcus Smith before injury strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Owen Farrell gets better of England team-mate Marcus Smith before injury strikes

By Press Association
Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell went head to head (Ben Whitley/PA)
Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell went head to head (Ben Whitley/PA)

Owen Farrell came out on top in his duel with Marcus Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the afternoon ended in personal disappointment for England’s captain when he limped off in obvious pain.

Saracens dispatched London rivals Harlequins 36-24 to guarantee a home tie in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs with the Farrell versus Smith showdown used to market the game delivering in a pulsating clash.

The rivals for England’s 10 jersey each had their moments with Smith taking centre stage in the second half as he attempted – with some success – to inspire a comeback that was given momentum by two tries from Cadan Murley.

Farrell had the benefit of playing behind the stronger pack with Saracens bossing the breakdown, but his match was over in the 70th minute when his left ankle rolled while making a tackle close to Saracens’ posts.

Owen Farrell goes down injured
Owen Farrell went off injured (Ben Whitley/PA)

Billy Vunipola took man of the match honours and he put England’s number eight for the Six Nations Alex Dombrandt in the shade in front of 55,109 fans in north London.

Inside 90 seconds Dombrandt peeled himself off the floor having been hammered backwards catching the kick-off and sold a dummy to score the opening try as Quins capitalised on a turnover.

The tide quickly turned as Saracens hammered away using their pack and the breakthrough came when Ben Earl offloaded for Alex Lozowski to score under the posts.

Lozowski played a key role in his side’s second try with Farrell also heavily involved as Nick Tompkins went over, finishing some slick interchange made possible by the forwards getting on top once more.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted Saracens’ game with Harlequins (Ben Whitley/PA)

Danny Care was sin-binned for interfering at the ruck and once Farrell had kicked the penalty Saracens led 17-7.

Smith filled in for Care at scrum-half and in an unexpected twist Quins seized control by keeping play tight, at least until they attempted an ill-advised offload under the posts to invite a high speed counter-attack from Max Malins.

Andre Esterhuizen skittled Farrell backwards but a promising attack broke down and Saracens’ response was ruthless with Vunipola and Malins involved before Lozowski and Tompkins combined to send Andy Christie over.

Knowing they were in danger of being swept away, Quins responded soon after the break when a long flat pass enabled Murley to ride a tackle from Malins and touch down.

Saracens celebrate
Saracens are top of the Premiership (Ben Whitley/PA)

A spell of sustained Saracens pressure ended with Christie cleverly passing out of the tackle as Sean Maitland clinched the bonus point, seemly ending the visitors’ uprising.

But Quins refused to throw in the towel and when Esterhuizen threw a long pass to Murley the wing had the strength to run over Malins and score, once again exposing his opposite number’s vulnerability in defence.

Centre Luke Northmore was sent to the sin-bin for catching Farrell in the throat as he tried to charge down a kick and in the next play Saracens drove over through their line-out in a try for Maro Itoje.

A brilliant finish by Joe Marchant kept Quins in the hunt but the hosts finished strongly to complete an emphatic win that sealed their place at the summit of the Premiership.

