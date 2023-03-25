Colby Bishop on the spot as Portsmouth fight back to draw with Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colby Bishop missed one penalty and scored another as Portsmouth fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Port Vale.

Vale were gifted the lead with only eight minutes played as Pompey defender Connor Ogilvie made a mess of clearing Mal Benning’s low cross, allowing Matty Taylor to fire home from close range.

Matt Macey was at fault as Funso Ojo doubled the visitors’ advantage from 20 yards out seven minutes before half-time after Taylor had charged down the goalkeeper’s miscued clearance.

Pompey wasted the chance to halve the deficit in the 44th minute as top scorer Bishop saw his tame penalty saved by Aidan Stone after captain Sean Raggett had been fouled by Nathan Smith.

But Bishop made amends midway through the second half by converting from the spot after Ellis Harrison had clumsily brought down Ogilvie.

Pompey drew level just three minutes later when substitute Michael Jacobs found the bottom corner from 12 yards after Reeco Hackett’s initial effort had been blocked.