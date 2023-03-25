MK Dons move clear of relegation zone with win over Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons eased themselves four points clear of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone thanks to a crucial 1-0 win against drop rivals Morecambe.

A smart second-half finish from Jonathan Leko proved the difference as the Dons notched a third straight victory.

The hosts enjoyed much the better of the first half, but could not find a breakthrough.

Leko saw an early effort saved by Connor Ripley. Mohamed Eisa was then thwarted by Ripley after he had found space in the Morecambe box.

Dan Crowley went close for the visitors, but the Dons were unlucky again when Leko’s strike took a deflection before being comfortably saved by Ripley.

A minute after the restart Eisa rose to meet Dan Harvie’s cross, but he headed off target.

The Dons finally struck just before the hour mark when Leko coolly converted Harvie’s low cross.

Two minutes later it was almost level again as Pape Souare saw a shot thump a post.

Eisa fired a rebound wide after Ripley had parried Leko’s thunderbolt strike, but the Dons hung on for another precious three points.