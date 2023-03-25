Salford secure impressive win at promotion rivals Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie Mallan, Callum Hendry and Matt Smith scored as Salford boosted their promotion hopes with a 3-1 victory at fellow League Two high-flyers Stevenage.

Mallan and Hendry put the Ammies 2-0 ahead after 80 minutes and, although Luke Norris pulled one back, Smith sealed a win which left Salford sixth, five points behind third-placed Stevenage.

The hosts almost went ahead after 26 seconds as Norris headed over Jordan Roberts’ cross.

Salford offered very little in the first half and were in debt to goalkeeper Alex Cairns who produced a wonderful save from Dan Sweeney’s header to keep the scores level at the break.

The visitors came out with more intent in the second half and opened the scoring in the 65th minute as Mallan side-footed home in acres of space.

Hendry ran in unopposed and fired low past Jon McCracken to double the lead with 10 minutes left.

Norris pulled a goal back in the last minute by firing into the corner but it was not enough as Salford went down the other end and restored their two-goal lead through Smith as he found the bottom corner.