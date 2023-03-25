Boreham and Eastleigh play out draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham and Eastleigh were forced to settle for a point each after drawing 0-0 in the Vanarama National League.

The Spitfires had a good start with Danny Whitehall and Oscar Rutherford both going close and Whitehall had another great chance but his long-range effort smashed off the post.

Whitehall was causing problems again when his header went just wide of the post before Ousseynou Cisse headed over the crossbar from a corner.

Lee Ndlovu had two great chances for the Wood soon after half-time but Joe McDonnell did well to save both and the Spitfires goalkeeper was also on hand to deny Dennon Lewis.

Both sides continued to work for a winner with Lewis’ header off target in stoppage time before Charlie Carter’s effort went wide in the final seconds.