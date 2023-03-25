Regan Linney penalty earns Altrincham victory over Southend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regan Linney’s second-half penalty was the difference as Altrincham returned to winning ways by beating Southend 1-0.

The Robins had a good chance when Josh Lundstram picked out Miles Welch-Hayes in the area, but he headed over the bar, while Southend came close on the half-hour mark when Nathan Ralph’s header smashed off a post.

The Shrimpers nearly found the opener just before the break through Jack Bridge, but his effort was cleared off the line.

Southend were pushing for an opener, with Wesley Fonguck coming close, and Ollie Byrne was forced to make a good save from Bridge’s volley.

But Altrincham were awarded a penalty when Ralph brought down Linney and the forward made no mistake from the spot to hand Southend their sixth straight loss.