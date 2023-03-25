Bromley back on track with win as Yeovil’s troubles deepen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley got their National League play-off bid back on track with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Yeovil.

A three-game winless run, and one victory in six, had dented Bromley’s prospects but this result kept them in touch with the top seven.

They took the lead in the fourth minute when Besart Topalloj, who scored his only other goal this season in a 4-1 win in the reverse fixture in January, fired into the back of the net after good work from Corey Whitely and Kellen Fisher.

Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith saved well from Michael Cheek and Deji Elerewe while at the other end Callum Harriott’s effort was kept out by Bromley stopper Reice Charles-Cook.

The Glovers remain one point above the bottom four having now won just one of their last 12 games.