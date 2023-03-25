Padraig Amond shines as Woking deny Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Padraig Amond pounced deep into injury to claim a 2-1 win for Woking and deny rock-bottom Maidstone a rare National League point.

The hosts had dared to dream of a first league win since November after Josh Shonibare fired them in front shortly before the hour mark.

The striker calmly slotted the opener past Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen after being played in by a neat pass from Solomon Wanjau-Smith.

But Amond levelled in the 72nd minute and Woking pinned the Stones back in their own half, with keeper Dan Barden palming away an effort from Marcus Dackers seven minutes from time.

Amond converted from a corner in the sixth minute of injury time as Woking hit back from last week’s loss to Chesterfield to maintain their play-off push.