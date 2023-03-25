Ben Garner praises team spirit after Colchester rescue point against Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Garner praises team spirit after Colchester rescue point against Tranmere

By Press Association
Ben Garner’s Colchester earned a point on Saturday (Ben Whitley/PA)
Ben Garner’s Colchester earned a point on Saturday (Ben Whitley/PA)

Ben Garner was pleased with the spirit his Colchester side showed after they battled back to claim a point in their 1-1 League Two draw with Tranmere.

Rovers had led from the 13th minute through Harvey Saunders, who pounced on Josh Hawkes’ through ball and went past goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, before tapping into the vacant net.

But Colchester salvaged a point through Noah Chilvers after he netted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, following Josh Dacres-Cogley’s foul on Connor Hall in the area.

U’s head coach Garner said: “We’re disappointed because we wanted to get the win but to come back again shows the spirit we’ve got and the positive today was we created so many more chances.

“We made it hard by conceding a disappointing goal from our perspective in the first half but in the second half, I was pleased with the spirit, the commitment and the effort.

“We need to add a little bit of quality in certain areas and in certain situations but we didn’t get to grips with them in the first half well enough and conceded a really soft goal.

“They played a diamond and we didn’t get to grips enough with it defensively and we changed a couple of bits at half-time and were much better in the second half.

“They had a couple of counter attacks when we were pushing for the win but we created a couple of good opportunities.”

Prior to their equaliser, Colchester felt they should have been awarded a penalty after Samson Tovide went down under goalkeeper Joe Murphy’s challenge.

But Tranmere were denied a spot-kick late on, after Saunders tumbled in the box following Luke Chambers’ tackle.

Tranmere interim head coach Ian Dawes said: “It’s always disappointing not to win a game of football, regardless of how it goes.

“We always want to win and I think that’s got to be the mentality of our club and our players and staff.

“But at the same time, we’ve got to look at the bigger picture of how we’re playing.

“Both teams went out to win the game.

“We’re building something new here and how we want to play and I see there are some really positive outcomes.

“It’s a great foundation to work from and I can’t wait to work with them again on Monday.

“We worked really hard on getting into the final third in possession of the ball this week, because it’s so important that we get control.

“It’s then that final bit of movement and decision making in the final third, which I think this group will get better at and we’ll create more chances from it.”

