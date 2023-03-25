Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy left to rue ‘really poor’ Fleetwood winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy left to rue ‘really poor’ Fleetwood winner

By Press Association
Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy saw his side beaten by Fleetwood (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy saw his side beaten by Fleetwood (Andrew Matthews/PA).

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy was left to rue conceding two set-piece goals as his side slipped to a 2-1 loss at Fleetwood.

The hosts’ opener came when Adam Jackson diverted the ball into his own net from a corner and, following Regan Poole’s equaliser, Jayden Stockley’s thumping header from another corner with 17 minutes left sealed victory.

Kennedy was pleased with his side’s performance but branded Fleetwood’s winner “a really poor goal”.

“I thought we played really well, we moved the ball well and had the lion’s share of possession,” he said.

“But we played with a purpose. I asked the lads for a performance today and I think we got that.

“We played on the front foot, had some lovely patterns of play, but we’ve lost the game today because we didn’t do our jobs on set-pieces, which is very unlike us.

“I think the first goal was unlucky, the own goal, it’s just hit Adam on the foot and there’s not a lot he could do, but the second one was a really poor goal.

“When we went 4-2-3-1 we looked a really good outfit and they really struggled to deal with us.

In fairness to (Fleetwood head coach) Scott (Brown), they then matched us up and that knocked us, we stopped playing and stopped doing things that got us into those good areas.

“So that’s really frustrating. But ultimately it’s set-pieces that won them the game, we’ve not done our jobs properly.

“I just said to the lads, if you play like that consistently you’ll win lots of games of football. And we’ll definitely have lots of games with those performances, we’ll gather some points, that’s for sure.”

Fleetwood assistant coach Steven Whittaker insists their recent performances show they are making progress.

“It shows what we’re capable of,” he said. “The challenge for me now, the players and staff, is dealing with those moments of pressure that we’ve got to come through.

“We’ll work on that in the off-season with regard to the work that we’ll do and our recruitment and we’ll build on it.

“It shows that when play can come on top of you how the pressure can mount. That’s something we’ve got to try to deal with as well. I’m looking forward to meeting that challenge head-on and moving this football club forward.

“A performance like today’s has come a little bit too late for us to be in the mix at the top, but the performances in certain halves of games have been up there.

“What pleased me today was the lads’ attitude and focus, even with that cliche of nothing to play for. We demonstrated what we’re about today.

“We’re still learning, we made certain errors in the game, but they’re not effort errors, they’re skill errors and we’ve got to get better at that every day, I was delighted with the lads’ performances today, though.

“We’ve got to keep that momentum, that’s important for us and that’s our motivation.”

