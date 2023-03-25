Northampton boss Jon Brady impressed by his depleted squad’s heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northampton boss Jon Brady impressed by his depleted squad’s heroics

By Press Association
Jon Brady has been impressed by his injury-hit squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jon Brady has been impressed by his injury-hit squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Boss Jon Brady admits Northampton have jumped back into Sky Bet League Two’s automatic promotion places “against the odds” after comfortably beating Doncaster 2-0 despite being without 13 players due to injury.

Goalkeeping blunders by former Cobblers keeper Jonathan Mitchell gifted Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins early goals in each half.

But Brady’s men were still the better side as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games – the club’s best sequence in more than three years.

Doncaster, meanwhile, have now won just one of their last eight games, having suffered a first home defeat to Northampton since 1996.

On his depleted squad’s heroics, Brady said: “I saw a stat recently that we have lost 17 players to injury since the Salford game on Sky in January. Some have come back and some have gone back out again but, for the players to do what they have been doing since then, is absolutely incredible.

“We had 13 players unavailable today and there should not be any expectation at all on us at the moment because I don’t think there are any teams in this league that would cope with that, but we are proving we can find a way to do that and are enjoying the run we are on.

“All the players coming into the team are taking on board how we want to play and are helping us achieve incredible results against the odds.

“Doncaster had their possession but, apart from one header in the first half and a couple of things that flashed wide, they didn’t have a lot more and Burgey (goalkeeper Lee Burge) didn’t have to do anything really. We also had four centre-halves out, so to find a way to keep a clean sheet in those circumstances is very pleasing.”

Mitchell allowed Pinnock’s effort from the edge of the box to slip between both his fingers and legs in the second minute and, after the break, he kicked the ball straight to Hoskins, who gleefully fired in his 20th goal of the season from 15 yards.

When asked about his keeper’s torrid afternoon, Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “We lost a game through two mistakes, ultimately, and Mitch knows he has to do better in those situations, but we should have also pressed the ball better from the corner for their first goal and that comes down to organisation.

“For the second goal, it was about decision-making. Playing out from the back does not have to be a short pass – it can be a long pass as well.”

The toothless hosts, meanwhile, only threatened the Cobblers goal twice – a weak Caolan Lavery header and sub Kyle Hurst’s equally tame shot.

Schofield added: “We only had two efforts on target, which we are aware is something we need to improve on. Everyone needs to improve as players and staff now, because we have eight games left to give everything.

“It would help if we had a fully-fit squad to pick from because we have some key players out and some won’t be back this season, but the rest of the squad have to pick up the baton and that’s our focus now.”

