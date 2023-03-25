Sarah Hunter bows out in style as England hammer Scotland in Six Nations opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sarah Hunter bows out in style as England hammer Scotland in Six Nations opener

By Press Association
Sarah Hunter finished her rugby career on home soil as England cruised to victory against Scotland (Will Matthews/PA)
Sarah Hunter finished her rugby career on home soil as England cruised to victory against Scotland (Will Matthews/PA)

Sarah Hunter retired in style as England’s TikTok Six Nations title defence got off to a flying start with a ruthless 58-7 victory over Scotland.

The game marked a special occasion for co-captain Hunter, who signed off on her rugby career with a commanding win on home soil at Kingston Park, where England easily secured the bonus point.

A quickfire second-half hat-trick from co-captain Marlie Packer capped off a disappointing afternoon for the Scots.

Hunter, who hails from North Shields, led the side out in Newcastle and they took the lead nine minutes in after pressure on the Scottish goal-line allowed Claudia MacDonald to burst through the gap to touch down.

Scotland had a chance to pull one back with a fantastic attack on England’s goal-line and Emma Orr came incredibly close to scoring, but she grounded the ball slightly short with the hosts able to recover and clear.

England stretched Scotland with some quick passing allowing hooker Amy Cokayne to finish off another great team move in the 18th minute and MacDonald soon got her second with an incredible sprint from the halfway line, weaving past the Scottish defence to finish in the left corner.

Tatyana Heard scored her first Red Roses try after powering past two Scotland defenders to cross in the 27th minute and a driving maul from the line-out allowed Cokayne to grab her second just before the break.

Marlie Packer scored a quickfire hat-trick for England (Will Matthews/PA)
Marlie Packer scored a quickfire hat-trick for England (Will Matthews/PA)

England picked up where they left off straight after the break when Poppy Cleall crashed over the line and Abby Dow did well to hand the ball off to Sadia Kabeya, who scored their seventh try of the afternoon.

Packer then got in on the act as the Red Roses used the driving maul flawlessly three times for the co-captain to score her hat-trick, with all three tries happening within just 10 minutes of each other.

Scotland then found some consolation in the final stages, with Chloe Rollie putting points on the board for the visitors with a late try.

