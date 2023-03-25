Pete Wild hails Barrow’s second-half performance in comeback win over Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Wild hails Barrow’s second-half performance in comeback win over Wimbledon

By Press Association
Pete Wild’s Barrow edged a comeback win against AFC Wimbledon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild’s Barrow edged a comeback win against AFC Wimbledon (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barrow manager Pete Wild hailed his side’s second-half performance after they claimed a 2-1 League Two comeback win at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Luke Jenkins opened the scoring for the visitors on his league debut before Niall Canavan levelled things on the hour.

Top scorer Josh Gordon then scored the winner 13 minutes later to make it 11 without a win for AFC Wimbledon and keep Barrow’s good run of form alive.

“Not a great game of football, especially first half,” said Wild. “I think we’ve played more football today then we’ve played in weeks and we spoke that we wanted to be the team that played more today.

“We’ve passed the ball more. First half when they got a sloppy goal, they had something to bed in for and we had to try and break them down.

“But second half we came out and had a right go, we pushed our full-backs right on to give us more men in their half and I thought it worked a treat.

“We looked nervous and sloppy. It’s not been a great week and we looked like a team that was just bundling along. At half-time I said ‘I want you to do this, this and this’.

“To score two goals off set-pieces is really pleasing and to win the game and see the game out is dead pleasing.

“I had a bit of banter with him…I didn’t realise my centre-half was going to be in the opposite box and I didn’t realise my corner taker could keep it away from the goalkeeper…so that was really nice when that happens.”

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson rued his side’s missed opportunities to double their lead in the first half, in which Ethan Chislett hit the post and Paul Farman saved from Kasey McAteer’s header.

The former Charlton man explained: “Unbelievably frustrating. I thought the way we set up, the shape of the team and the way we performed in the first period was outstanding.

“It gave us a real platform for the game, got a goal, should have had more and was really untroubled.

“The goals are set-pieces we conceded and we’ve got to deal with them better. It changes the situation of the game and we have to go and chase it but we shouldn’t have been in that situation for how we played in that opening hour.

“On the pitch where people need to carry out their jobs people haven’t done it.

“A second goal would have helped. We had a few opportunities to do that through our good play to win the ball, counter, we hit the post and I thought we had all the opportunities – but only had one to show for it.

“Poor goals from our point of view to not clear our lines and allow people to get free.”

