I am wondering when I ran over a black cat – Jody Morris on Swindon’s early red

Jody Morris was left ruing his luck after seeing his Swindon side reduced to 10 men in the first minute of their 1-0 defeat at home to promotion-chasing Stockport in League Two.

Jacob Wakeling was given his marching orders for hauling down Kyle Knoyle in the box when the Stockport man was through in goal.

Sol Brynn saved Paddy Madden’s resulting penalty and Swindon held on until the 80th minute, when Ryan Croasdale broke their resistance.

Swindon boss Morris said: “It is certainly a first for me being involved in a game where there’s a sending off that early.

“It is poor from a defensive aspect as you never want people going through on your goal so early, but we had a defender that slipped and that opens the pathway for them.

“It was a huge blow for everyone as you spend days in preparation for the game to make sure everyone is ready as a collective and then it goes out of the window after 38 seconds.

“I don’t think I have played in a game, coached, or even been involved in a game where that has happened before.

“I am wondering when I ran over a black cat after all the bad luck that we are having at the moment.”

Stockport extended their unbeaten run to five games and moved to within four points of the automatic promotion places.

Manager Dave Challinor said: “You’ll never get a better opportunity to win a game or football playing against the team for close to 100 minutes with 10 men and getting a penalty.

“Obviously when you miss that penalty, there’s a little bit of a momentum shift in terms of the stadium because if we score that it makes it difficult for them.

“But instead, they get a little bit of a boost and I suppose can reorganise in terms of what they’re going to do with 10 men.

“It is a big three points, this is a tough place to come, they are a good team and especially the manner of the game and missing a penalty so to stick at it and work hard and get the win at the end is a big result.”