Portsmouth boss John Mousinho still eyeing play-off spot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Mousinho is still holding out hope of a late charge for the play-offs after Portsmouth fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 at home to Port Vale.

Two goals in three minutes from Colby Bishop and substitute Michael Jacobs earned the hosts an unlikely, but potentially crucial, point.

Pompey boss Mousinho said: “It is definitely still alive. The only thing we can do is concentrate on our results. We have another home game here next week and then a couple over Easter.

“We are six points off sixth and if you had offered me that when I took charge, I’d have definitely taken it.”

Mousinho also saluted top-scorer Bishop after he stepped up to convert the second-half penalty that got Pompey back in the game having missed from the spot at the end of the first half.

He said: “That shows what Colby’s character is all about. To miss that at 2-0 down and to take that again showed a lot of steel.

“He said they were the two worst penalties he’s ever hit in his life but sometimes you get lucky and he deserved that.”

Vale were gifted the lead with only eight minutes played as Pompey defender Connor Ogilvie made a mess of clearing Mal Benning’s low cross, allowing Matty Taylor to fire home from close range.

Matt Macey was at fault as Funso Ojo doubled the visitors’ advantage from 20 yards out seven minutes before half-time after Taylor had charged down the goalkeeper’s miscued clearance.

Pompey wasted the chance to halve the deficit in the 44th minute as Bishop saw his tame penalty saved by Aidan Stone after captain Sean Raggett had been fouled by Nathan Smith.

But Bishop made amends midway through the second half by picking out the bottom corner after Ellis Harrison had clumsily brought down Ogilvie.

Pompey drew level just three minutes later when substitute Jacobs swept in from 12 yards after Reeco Hackett’s initial effort had been blocked.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke said: “There is a lot of disappointment in the changing room because we wanted all three points but there are a lot of positives.

“We said we would come down here and take the game to them and we did that.

“It was a really bright first half and it was only a five-minute spell in the second half that cost us. We did not collapse after that and regrouped, which pleased me.

“They were helped by a few refereeing decisions. It was the most one-sided performance I have seen for a while.”