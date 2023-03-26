Interim boss Vicky Jepson unsure of future as she aims to keep Tottenham up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Interim boss Vicky Jepson unsure of future as she aims to keep Tottenham up

By Press Association
Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Vicky Jepson at Brisbane Road (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Vicky Jepson at Brisbane Road (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham interim boss Vicky Jepson is confident she can steer the club to safety in the Women’s Super League but remains in the dark about her future.

Spurs suffered a 5-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal on Saturday in Jepson’s second fixture since she was asked to step up from her role as assistant to replace the sacked Rehanne Skinner.

A 1-0 win over Leicester in her debut fixture in charge significantly boosted Tottenham’s hopes of avoiding relegation but this humbling defeat kept them in the mix down at the bottom ahead of next weekend’s trip to Everton.

“We win and lose together, we concede together, we score together, it is no ones fault. We’ll review this and make sure these next six games we put the lessons from the second half right,” former Liverpool boss Jepson said.

“They’re a resilient bunch. They’ve been through a lot. This (result) won’t define us. We can’t let our shoulders drop and our heads. We have to push our shoulders back, keep our heads high and focus on the next game.

“I am here as long as the club want me here but I am not going anywhere from the girls’ point of view. I am with them through thick and thin.

“I’ll give 110 per cent, just as the girls will, and we’ll battle right until the very end. Hopefully that is enough to keep us in the WSL.”

Bethany England was on target again for Tottenham with her sixth goal since a big-money move from Chelsea in January.

A strong start to life at Spurs was unable to help the forward get back in Sarina Wiegman’s England group for last month’s SheBelieves Cup but the in-form attacker has been backed to return to the national team set-up when the latest squad is announced next week.

Jepson added: “I think she’s just a born leader. You can see how she didn’t give up right until the final whistle regardless of the scoreline.

“She’s still coming over apologising asking ‘what more can I do, Vic?’ because she genuinely wants to run through a brick wall for everybody here. I couldn’t ask for more from her.

“If she continues scoring goals for us like she did against Leicester, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t be getting called up for England.”

Saturday saw Jodie Taylor make her second debut for Arsenal as a late second-half substitute in the emphatic derby victory.

The 51-capped England international signed a short-term deal earlier this month to boost the Gunners’ cause after injuries to key attackers Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

“It has been a crazy 10 days. I was chilling in LA, training hard and waiting for an opportunity and trying to be ready for it. It’s very surreal but I am thrilled to be here,” said Taylor, 36.

“I am still fit and healthy, I can still play and I think that’s an important message to older players as well.

“It’s not over till it’s over. I am still going. I am just so happy to be here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Gothenburg Great John McMaster has revealed the tragedy which led to him growing up without his dad.
Big Interview: John McMaster survived early tragedy to become one of the Gothenburg greats
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
6
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 17-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
7
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
8
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
9
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street

More from Press and Journal

Spring is on its way, despite the snow showers.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now
The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.
New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone
Bayern Munich's Lea Schüller comes up against Arsenal's Leah Williamson in the Champions League quarter-final clash. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The quality of football in the Uefa Women's Champions League should be…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Single mum spared jail after dealing cocaine to pay off brother's drugs debt
1990 - Tillydrone Community Council secretary Aileen Goymer takes a pelting with wet sponges as part of gala day events.
Gallery: Tillydrone through the years – fun festivals, dinner dances and youth groups
Tuck into these tasty pancakes with hot caramelised oranges. Image: Milk and More
Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast
Drama Groups 1978-02-23 Aberdeenshire Federation SWRI Drama Festival ©AJL 23 February 1978 "These members of the Strichen WRI team took part in the Aberdeenshire Federation SWRI Drama Festival at Inverurie Town Hall last night. They are (lef to right) Mrs Chrissie Simpson, Mrs Cynthia Beaton, Mrs Pat Imray, Mrs Doreen Brown and Mrs Mabel Forman; and (front, left to right) Mrs Fay Brydon and Mrs Irene Marshall." Used: P&J 24/02/1978
Gallery: Break a leg! Celebrating times Aberdonians have taken to the stage
Outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband and former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell (Image: Andrew Milligan/Shutterstock)
David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented