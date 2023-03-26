Manchester City hand Chelsea rare defeat to draw level with United at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City hand Chelsea rare defeat to draw level with United at the top

By Press Association
Manchester City celebrate Filippa Angeldahl’s opening goal (Tim Markland/PA)
Manchester City handed Chelsea only their second Women’s Super League defeat of the season to draw level on points with Manchester United at the top of the table.

Fine finishes from Filippa Angeldahl and Lauren Hemp in the first half earned a well-deserved 2-0 victory for City as defending champions Chelsea offered little in front of goal.

Emma Hayes’ side, who claimed a big Champions League victory over Lyon in midweek, now sit in third place, a point behind the two Manchester clubs, but they do have a game in hand on both.

Lauren Hemp (left) celebrates scoring City's second
A poor clearance from Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger paved the way for the opener in the 21st minute as Hemp found Angeldahl, who made the most of the space afforded to her by picking out the top corner for her first WSL goal.

Nine minutes later it was two, Hemp this time applying the finishing touch with a volley lashed into the corner with the outside of her left foot after Chelsea failed to clear a cross.

Chelsea tried to apply pressure after the break but were unable to create a real chance until stoppage time, when Melanie Leupolz volleyed over, and their miserable day was compounded by an injury to Erin Cuthbert, who limped off the pitch in tears.

Fifth-placed Aston Villa eased to a 5-0 victory over bottom side Leicester.

Alisha Lehmann and Rachel Daly both scored twice after Kenza Dali put Villa ahead in only the sixth minute.

Reading came from two down to secure a 2-2 draw against fellow strugglers Brighton.

Veatriki Sarri scored twice for the visitors inside the opening 13 minutes to boost their hopes of only a third league win this season but Emma Harries pulled one back just after half-time and then netted the equaliser on the hour mark.

