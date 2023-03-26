Johnson Charles smashes Chris Gayle’s record for West Indies’ fastest T20 ton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Johnson Charles broke the record for the fastest-ever Twenty20 international century by a West Indian as they stormed to 258 for five against South Africa at Centurion.

The 34-year-old reached three figures in 39 balls, eight quicker than the previous record set by Chris Gayle in 2016, as the West Indies set their hosts a world-record T20 chase.

In the second T20 of the series, Charles struck 118 from just 46 deliveries at a strike rate of 256.52 including 11 sixes, also recording his first century for his country.

Charles had been a consistent feature of the West Indies side earlier in his career including their two T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016.

However, after 2016, he faced a six-year exile from the West Indies side, only being recalled for the World Cup in Australia in October.

Having only played two matches in Australia, with a high score of 29, four months later Charles starred as the West Indies posted a mammoth total.

The innings did not start in ideal fashion with the early loss of Brandon King in the first over, before Kyle Mayers and Charles put on 135 for the second wicket.

Mayers struck 51 from 21 and Charles powered to his record-breaking century before being bowled by Marco Jansen in the 14th over.

After Charles was out, Rovman Powell added 28 runs from 19 balls and Romario Shepherd was unbeaten after hitting a quickfire 41 from 18.