Ten-man Hamilton beat holders Raith to win SPFL Trust Trophy By Press Association March 26 2023, 6.54pm Share Ten-man Hamilton beat holders Raith to win SPFL Trust Trophy Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5547499/ten-man-hamilton-beat-holders-raith-to-win-spfl-trust-trophy/ Copy Link Hamilton lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy after victory over Raith (Jane Barlow/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls 2 Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the… 3 Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode 4 Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’ 5 Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car 6 Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street… 7 Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city… 8 Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,… 9 Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre 10 Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home More from Press and Journal Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights - blaming Covid lockdown Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle Portlethen mum taking 'positive mindset' to the Courage on the Catwalk stage John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth Editor's Picks STI numbers at ‘historic high’ in Scotland – but what are the rates in the north and north-east? Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600k Old Aberdeen home refused and new flats above Molly Malone’s Most Commented 1 £2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should they go? 2 SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing 3 Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths 'getting worse' in Union Square 4 New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops 5 REVEALED: Aberdeenshire Council to install new electric charging points at 15 locations 6 Schoolhill pedestrian zone: Video shows 200 drivers breaking rules 7 Rebecca Buchan: Huge public safety concern in Aberdeen can't be swept under the rug 8 David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections 9 JK Rowling slams Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet 10 Jimmy Buchan welcomes seafood industry boost worth up to £14 million