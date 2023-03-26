Head coach Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Head coach Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

By Press Association
Antonio Conte has left Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte has left Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham and Antonio Conte have parted ways after only 16 months.

A decision was made after the 53-year-old’s extraordinary post-match rant following Spurs’ 3-3 draw at Southampton last Saturday.

Conte, who had seen his side exit the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession, watched Tottenham concede twice in the final 13 minutes on the south coast to lose ground in the top-four race.

After a fifth away match without a victory, Conte launched a furious tirade against his own “selfish players” and shut down uncertainty over his future as “excuses” for a squad who have failed to end the club’s trophy drought that dates back to 2008.

The Italian’s contract was set to expire in the summer and he had remained coy over the prospect of extending his stay in London all season, but fourth-placed Spurs have now cut their losses with the former Chelsea boss.

Cristian Stellini, previously Conte’s assistant, will take charge of Tottenham’s final 10 matches of the season.

“We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement,” a club statement read.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Cristian Stellini (left) has been put in charge for the remainder of the season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Cristian Stellini will take the team as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy added: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Conte’s arrival at Tottenham at the end of 2021 was meant to usher in a new trophy-laden era for the club given his past success at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

After a rollercoaster opening few months, in which Conte threatened to quit following a 1-0 defeat at Burnley last February, he guided Spurs to an impressive top-four finish by beating rivals Arsenal to Champions League qualification on the final day.

A flurry of transfer activity in July, after smart January business to recruit Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, heightened expectations in N17 and Tottenham won five of their opening seven Premier League fixtures.

Defeat at Arsenal on October 1 sparked a difficult period, though, with Gian Piero Ventrone, Conte’s friend for three decades and the club’s fitness coach, dying at the age of 61 before later in the month losses to Manchester United and Newcastle followed.

A string of poor first-half displays blighted Spurs before the unprecedented mid-season break in November but an impressive turnaround in Marseille saw them progress into the Champions League last-16 prior to the World Cup.

Uncertainty over Conte’s long-term future remained after the Premier League resumed and so did Tottenham’s inconsistency with back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City casting further doubt over how long the serial-winner wanted to stick around battling for fourth position.

More trouble would follow in February with Conte, after two more close friends in Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli died over the winter period, required to have his gallbladder removed.

It saw the former Inter Milan boss miss five matches across two spells after doctors ordered him to rest again having initially rushed his recovery back to the touchline.

Conte’s second return coincided with the Champions League last-16 second leg tie with AC Milan but he failed to provide the inspiration to overturn a 1-0 deficit and Spurs produced a limp display to exit after a dull stalemate.

It occurred seven days after a shock FA Cup reverse to Sheffield United, where Harry Kane was among several key players rested, and large sections of the fanbase had now reached breaking point.

A home 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest threatened to arrest the slump and appeared set to give Conte the chance to see out the campaign, but his antics following the dramatic draw at Southampton prompted action by chairman Levy and the board.

Conte departs after winning 41 of his 76 matches in charge of Tottenham, ending his spell with a 53.94 win percentage.

