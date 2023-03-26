Stephen Kenny determined to stay on front foot against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Kenny determined to stay on front foot against France

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny wants his players to take risks against France (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny wants his players to take risks against France (Niall Carson/PA)

Stephen Kenny has told his Republic of Ireland players not to be afraid to take risks as they attempt to upset the odds and beat France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

Didier Deschamps’ men arrived in Dublin ahead of Monday night’s game at the Aviva Stadium still basking in the triumph of Friday’s 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands.

Despite the scale of the task ahead of Ireland, manager Kenny has vowed to continue to play the kind of expansive football he has tried to instil during his time at the helm, even if that means taking a gamble at times.

He said: “We should continue to take risks, not waver in any way from that. That’s important, that’s what the team is built on and that’s critical that we do that.

“But we must make provisions for any counter-attacks that they have, have balance and cover. That’s what we must have.

“The crowd… it’s an electric night, they don’t need a rallying call from me, they understand the traditions of Ireland and France, the connection with the players and the supporters, the connection.

“You can feel it growing, it’s very powerful. The crowd will really get behind the team, it will be a special occasion, a huge challenge, there’s no doubt about that.

“We want to carry a threat, for sure. Obviously we have ways of doing that. Listen, it’s a big challenge. We know that France are an outstanding team and we’re going to have to raise our level again to cause problems.”

The history between the two countries includes the night at the Stade de France in November 2009 when Thierry Henry’s handball in the build-up to William Gallas’ equaliser was not spotted by referee Martin Hansson and his assistants, an incident which cost Ireland their chance of making it to the World Cup finals in South Africa.

Much water has passed under the bridge in the intervening years, with a French side which scraped past Giovanni Trapattoni’s men in Paris having scaled new heights under Deschamps.

If much of the focus this time around has been on the threat posed by Kylian Mbappe, Republic midfielder Josh Cullen will find himself at close quarters with playmaker Antoine Griezmann and that is a challenge he is relishing.

The Burnley player said: “I can’t give him enough compliments or speak highly enough of him. He is an unbelievable player over a number of years for club and country.

“I have a lot of respect for him but tomorrow night once kick-off comes, that goes out the window. We are there to do a job on him and the rest of the team to try and get the result.

“A great team with great players, but we are in a good place ourselves and are looking forward to trying to make it a special night and pull off a special result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
2
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
3
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
5
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…
7
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
8
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
9
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights - blaming Covid lockdown
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
To go with story by Keith Findlay. article for Your Money Picture shows; Gary Walker, managing director of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gary Walker Date; 31/10/2019
Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Portlethen mum taking 'positive mindset' to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
SNP leadership hopefuls, from left to right, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes (Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
l-r Stephen McCallion, ZLX founder and chief executive, and Jack Avery, the firm;s new partnership sales manager. Image: Granite PR
ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented