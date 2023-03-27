Declan Rice would be ‘perfect fit’ at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta – Jack Wilshere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Rice would be ‘perfect fit’ at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta – Jack Wilshere

By Press Association
Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere were team-mates at West Ham. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere were team-mates at West Ham. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jack Wilshere believes Declan Rice would be a “perfect fit” at Arsenal and would develop as a player under Mikel Arteta.

The West Ham captain has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer, with Arsenal emerging as a front-runner among potential suitors for the 24-year old.

Rice collected his 41st England in Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualification win over Ukraine, where he was spotted talking to Gunners left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko at full-time.

“If I’m talking from a selfish point of view, in north London, I think he would be very good under Mikel’s watch.

“Mikel would develop him, bring him on even more and he would be massive for the team as well. I have had conversations with Dec and told him what he is doing in unbelievable, he is captain of a big Premier League club and is always learning.

“You have to be respectful to West Ham, that is his club, but his future is in his hands and it’s very exciting for him because he’s got everything with him now and he’s picking up more and more, he’s growing into this man who could play anywhere.

“I’m looking forward to wherever he goes. I hope it is Arsenal, it would be a massive signing and a perfect fit.”

Jack Wilshere will appear in his first Soccer Aid match this summer.
Jack Wilshere will appear in his first Soccer Aid match this summer. (Soccer Aid)

Injuries forced Wilshere to retire at the age of 30 having represented Bolton, Bournemouth and AGF as well as both Arsenal and West Ham.

He was capped 34 times by England and has been impressed by Rice’s performances on the international scene alongside teenage sensation Jude Bellingham.

“Dec’s been doing it now for a few years with England, Jude since the World Cup and was showing glimpses before that,” Wilshere, who will play for England in this year’s Soccer Aid, added.

“These two are special, special talents – I look at them and they can do everything. They literally can do everything – are they ball-winning midfielders? Yes, they are. Can they create things? Yes, they can. Can they disrupt things in midfield? Yes.

“So they’re setting the benchmark now for any English midfielder or really any midfielder around the Premier League looking to the level of what they need to get to or what they need to do.

Wilshere has been impressed by the England midfield partnership of Rice and Bellingham.
Wilshere has been impressed by the England midfield partnership of Rice and Bellingham. (Nick Potts/PA)

“These boys can do everything and physically as well they’re monsters and they can decide games.

“I really enjoyed my time at West Ham with Dec, I loved watching him grow and learn and play and Jude is one of my favourite players to watch.

“I just love the way he’s fearless, he will take the ball in any situation and drive the team forward and obviously what he’s doing for Dortmund – scoring goals, captaining them at his age, he is a special talent.”

