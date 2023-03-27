Three points separate the top four – where will the WSL title be won and lost?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Women’s Super League title race took another twist at the weekend as Manchester City beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at the Academy Stadium.

After Arsenal and Manchester United also picked up hefty wins on Saturday to stake their claim to WSL glory, the PA news agency takes a look at who is in the frame to lift this season’s trophy on May 27.

Who is in the mix?

Arsenal kept their title hopes alive with a 5-1 victory in the north London derby (John Walton/PA)

Results this weekend showed that the title race is truly alive as four teams are in the mix for the trophy.

League leaders Manchester United put four past West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday, while Filippa Angeldahl and Lauren Hemp’s first-half strikes saw City leapfrog Chelsea to go second.

Arsenal also kept their title hopes alive after a Caitlin Foord brace helped the Gunners take the bragging rights in a 5-1 victory against north London rivals Spurs.

How tight is it at the top?

Manchester United are top of the table on goal difference (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manchester United and Manchester City are currently tied on 38 points each, with United just squeezing to the summit on goal difference.

Defeat to City at the weekend spoiled Chelsea’s chance to go top and they sit just one point below the top two with 37 points, but crucially the Blues have a game in hand over their Manchester rivals.

A rocky start to 2023 means Arsenal are slightly behind the top three in fourth with 35 points, but they too could make up ground with a game in hand.

With just three points separating the top four, the title race is set to go down to the wire.

Can Manchester United win it for the first time?

United are chasing their first ever WSL title having finished fourth in the league for the last three straight seasons.

Marc Skinner’s side face a tricky run-in, still having to face two title rivals in their remaining six matches.

United kick off April with a trip to relegation candidates Brighton, while two tough tests against Arsenal and an in-form Aston Villa side follow.

The next two matches are at home to Tottenham and rivals City before finishing the season away at Liverpool on the final day.

Manchester City building momentum

City encountered a shaky start to the season after losing their opening two league games to Villa and Chelsea, but their response has since been incredible.

Gareth Taylor’s team are now 14 games unbeaten in the league since that 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in September, meaning the momentum is firmly with them in the hunt for the title.

Where can the race be decided?

The top two still have to meet each other in the final six matches (Tim Goode/PA)

As the home stretch of the season approaches, there are plenty of games where the title race could throw up more twists and turns.

Arsenal certainly have the toughest fixture list ahead of them, having to play all three title rivals in their remaining games.

A Manchester derby is also on the cards in the penultimate round of fixtures but importantly Chelsea and Arsenal have a game in hand on their title rivals following postponements due to frozen pitches back in January.

Those rescheduled fixtures mean Emma Hayes’ side will host Liverpool on Wednesday May 3 while the Gunners travel to Brighton one week later.