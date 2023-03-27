Gareth Southgate determined to ensure England do not rest on their laurels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate determined to ensure England do not rest on their laurels

By Press Association
England’s manager Gareth Southgate has warned his side to think the hard work is done in qualifying (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s manager Gareth Southgate has warned his side to think the hard work is done in qualifying (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gareth Southgate warned England’s quest for European Championship glory will be in “trouble” if their focus or commitment wavers after making a dream start to qualification.

The trip to reigning champions Italy and Sunday’s Wembley clash against Euro 2020 quarter-final opponents Ukraine provided a tough start on the journey to next summer’s finals in Germany.

But Southgate’s absentee-hit side bounced back well from the disappointment of December’s World Cup quarter-final exit to France, with last Thursday’s 2-1 victory in Naples representing a first win away to Italy since 1961.

England v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Wembley
England could hardly have made a better start to qualifying (Nick Potts/PA)

Three days later England comfortably beat Ukraine 2-0 in front of a sell-out crowd, meaning they took maximum points from the hardest double-header in a group completed by North Macedonia and Malta.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are expected to record another six-point haul when they face the latter nations in the summer, but Southgate will not allow complacency to seep in.

“I would expect everyone would want to be here and want to be a part of it,” the England boss said of June’s trip to Malta and Group C qualifier against North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

“We’ll of course look to psychologically refresh the group by giving them some time off at the end of the season.

“But if we start to think that we haven’t got to turn up for games in June because the world ranking of the opponents isn’t as high as the two opponents we’ve had now, then we are in trouble, really.

“That’s not the approach we’ll be looking for and I don’t think the mentality of the team (is like that).

“We’re challenging the team to be the best in Europe in the next 13 months.

“That requires everybody’s commitment, that requires everybody to be prepared to play whenever and that requires the standards of training every day and everything we do to be at the highest level no matter who we’re playing against.”

This is England’s fourth attempt at winning a major tournament under Southgate, who oversaw the surprising run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before going within a penalty shoot-out of triumphing at Euro 2020.

Further progress was visible on the field in Qatar, only for eventual finalists France to emerge victorious from their hard-fought World Cup quarter-final.

Southgate considered his future after that defeat but a week later committed to seeing through his Football Association contract that runs until 2024.

“I think that whatever had happened this week I still felt it would have been the right decision (to stay on),” the England boss said.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) saw his side knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage (Mike Egerton/PA)

“For a start, I think the team can continue to improve.

“Had the decision been different, I think this would have been a really complicated week for somebody else to come in and take two matches with such a quick turnaround.

“But I’ve said to the players in the dressing room I love being a part of this team. They’re brilliant to work with.

“The players that haven’t got on the pitch this week – Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Fraser Forster, Aaron Ramsdale – have been absolutely brilliant.

“Kieran Trippier, Reece (James) had 15 minutes where they had to come on, deliver to get us the win in Italy and they did. And that epitomises the spirit that they’ve got.

“Their commitment to each other is fundamental for why we’ve made progress over the last few of years and they showed that in abundance this week.”

Another key reason for England’s rise is the performances of record-breaking skipper Harry Kane.

Thursday’s penalty in Italy saw him become the country’s all-time top scorer – a figure he extended to 55 by opening the scoring against Ukraine, who were then hit by a Bukayo Saka stunner.

England v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Wembley
Harry Kane has been in inspired form for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I know the goals are of course important, but I liked his all-round performances,” Southgate said of captain Kane, who missed a key spot-kick in the loss to France.

“He was strong with both pairs of centre-backs that he had to play against and I thought that was a really good message for the team.

“He was backing into players, he was aggressive with his play and I think that’s important for him. He’s got to continue to do that.

“He’s somebody that I think it would be easy for us to get drawn into not challenging but we’ve got to challenge him as well.

“The individual accolades are well deserved and are amazing but he wants to be part of a team that’s successful. That’s the drive with England for us to achieve that.

“He’ll be just as happy that we’ve got the six points and put ourselves in a good position in the group as getting the two goals this week as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following one-car crash on A98 near…
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced in a major meeting.
Campaigners gagged as council votes to plough ahead with Aberdeen pool and library closures
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager’s job
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
10
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

More from Press and Journal

Kate Forbes (right) listens to Humza Yousaf speaking at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader, and will become the next First Minister of Scotland. Picture date: Monday March 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
How Highlander Kate Forbes snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Phillip Tyson is missing from Hoy in the Orkney Islands. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in…
Highland League Weekly features 18 (EIGHTEEN) goals across our two highlights packages.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Wick Academy and Keith…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. CAP school money sessions Picture shows; Chris and Sarah Dowling Christians Against Poverty. Inverness. Supplied by Chris and Sarah Dowling Date; Unknown
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
aymt aberdeen legally blonde
AYMT's take on Legally Blonde promises to be one Elle of a show
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Highland Shortbread Showdown, Inverness Cathedral. The winner is, Paul Macintosh of Mackenzies Bakery in Portree, Skye.
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown

Editor's Picks

Most Commented