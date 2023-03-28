On this day in 2019: Man Utd appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on a three-year contract on this day in 2019.

The Norwegian won 14 of 19 games in caretaker charge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

The 1998-99 treble-winner made 366 appearances and scored 126 goals as a player before returning to Old Trafford in a managerial role.

Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve,” Solskjaer said following his appointment.

After starting his managerial career at Molde, the former striker was appointed Cardiff boss in 2014, suffering relegation from the Premier League, before returning to Molde for a second spell between 2015 and 2018.

Solskjaer excelled in his stint as caretaker boss at United, guiding the club to a first Champions League quarter-final since 2014 courtesy of a Marcus Rashford penalty against Paris St Germain.

He led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the league and semi-finals of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2019-20.

Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 (John Walton/PA)

However, losing to Villareal in the Europa League final on penalties in the 2020-21 campaign after failing to qualify from the Champions League group stages was a turning point for his United tenure as pressure began to build.

Solskjaer’s spell ended in November 2021, where convincing defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford in the space of a month saw him sacked.

He was replaced by his assistant Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim manager until the end of the season in December.