Harlem Eubank keen to muscle in after Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn revive bout

Discussions are under way for Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr to fight this summer, but another member of the famous boxing families is eager to get involved in the action.

Benn and Eubank Jr were originally scheduled to do battle in a 157lbs catchweight contest last October, but it was cancelled days before the O2 Arena event after it was revealed Benn had failed two voluntary drugs tests.

Trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, known to elevate testosterone levels in men, were detected in Benn’s urine, but last month World Council Boxing cleared the welterweight fighter of intentional doping.

A “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was considered a “reasonable explanation” and while investigations by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control are ongoing, Benn is free to resume his boxing career but outside of the UK after the 26-year-old relinquished his BBofC license.

Speculation over the family feud being settled has ramped up again and super-lightweight Harlem Eubank, who will fight against Christian Uruzquieta at York Hall on Friday, has revealed he is eager to get in the ring with Benn once his cousin has dealt with the Londoner.

“Chris definitely wants that fight. I know how intensely and how hard he prepared for that fight,” Wasserman Boxing’s Harlem Eubank told the PA news agency.

“I think he has already prepared once very well for Conor and he wants that fight now and the rewards at the end of that. All of this has made him want the victory even more.

“It is also a fight I would love down the line. Once Conor rebuilds and comes back from the beating Chris delivers, yes that is a fight I would like. He is obviously closer to my weight and that is a fight I would relish.

“Yeah, it makes more sense than trying to dehydrate a man. It is a fight I would love and a fight I think I would win.”

Controversy surrounded the original intended clash between Benn and Eubank Jr given the number of clauses the latter had to meet to ensure he made the 157lbs catchweight.

Given the fall-out of the scrapped ‘Born Rivals’ clash, fewer restrictions would now be asked of Eubank Jr and the proposed June 3 contest in Abu Dhabi would be a 160lbs middleweight fight, the PA news agency understands.

Matchroom and DAZN chief Eddie Hearn told PA: “It’s not done. We are in discussions but at the same time it is a difficult fight to make now because of the relationship between them.

“Before it was like family pride and now it is just hatred, so that becomes a lot more difficult to make.

“It is the fight I want to make. There is a chance it could happen June 3 but we’ll have to see.

“Conor has been mentally in a bad place for a long time but he is firing on all cylinders. He wants the biggest fights out there and the Eubank fight is the biggest one.”

Benn has maintained his innocence since news of his failed tests broke days before the cancelled bout and while he has faced ridicule from Eubank Jr on social media, Harlem Eubank, who was due to fight on the October 8 undercard, does now feel Nigel Benn’s son may be telling the truth.

Harlem Eubank added: “The first time I watched the Piers Morgan interview, it was a little bit of a car crash in terms of what was presented and how Conor was made to look.

Boxer Conor Benn says he was on the brink of suicide following positive drug tests for a banned substance ahead of his clash with Chris Eubank Jr. Watch the full interview at 8pm tonight on TalkTV.@piersmorgan | @conornigel | @TalkTV — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 6, 2023

“But watching it a second time, I kind of got the impression this man must be innocent or I believe he is innocent because what man in his right mind, what guilty man would go onto Piers Morgan with the evidence he had to present if he was guilty?

“Watching it a second time gave me the realisation that no sane man would do that.”

No announcement on Benn versus Eubank Jr is expected this week and Harlem Eubank has a job to do on Friday night at York Hall live on Channel Five to remain on course to become a British champion this year.

The Brighton fan added: “The opposition I am fighting are at a good level and equal or if not better than the British level.

“So, it is about continuing to defeat the people in front of me, put on performances and show the public my development.

“Brighton is being lit up by talent at the moment and I am happy to be a part of that.”