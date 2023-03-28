Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says Lotte Wubben-Moy will overcome England snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says Lotte Wubben-Moy will overcome England snub

By Press Association
Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy was left out of Sarina Wiegman’s latest England squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy was left out of Sarina Wiegman’s latest England squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is confident Lotte Wubben-Moy will be able to brush off her exclusion from Sarina Wiegman’s latest England squad and focus on the Gunners’ Champions League quarter-final.

Eidevall’s side will host Bayern in Wednesday’s second leg hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 loss in the opening fixture, with 19,600 tickets already sold for the encounter at the Emirates Stadium – a whopping increase on the 5,018 snapped up for the same round last year.

Wubben-Moy was part of the Lionesses squad that successfully defended the Arnold Clark Cup last month, but on Tuesday morning was not one of the 25 names called up to face Brazil in April’s inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley.

Eidevall said: “Challenges are going to occur all around you, both during matches and before and after matches, but we challenge you to put your focus on the things that you can control.

“I can definitely understand if Lotte is disappointed by not being called up, because when she has started for us I think she has played very well, but of course the competition is also very tough to come into England.

“So in the end that is Sarina’s position, but Lotte like all other players have to focus on the things they can control, and if they do we all know what an incredible talent and character Lotte is, and I am sure she will find her way back in.”

Wiegman said the decision to drop the 24-year-old was simply due to an abundance of options at the back, admitting: “That’s a hard one.

“It has to do with the plans I have in those positions. The competition for centre-back is really high. Some players can play at full-back but also at centre-back. At this moment we chose other players.”

Arsenal remain the only English women’s side to have won the Champions League, having done so under its previous name, the UEFA Women’s Cup, in 2007.

The Gunners and Chelsea remain in contention for this year’s trophy and the Women’s Super League (WSL) title, with just three points separating Eidevall’s fourth-placed side, who have a game in hand, and top-flight table-toppers Manchester United.

The unpredictable domestic season, suggested Eidevall, also has an instrumental continental impact.

He added: “It’s competition to win the league, it’s competition to qualify for the Champions League, it’s competition to not be relegated. That means that a lot of games here in the spring are going to have an important sporting outcome, which is great for entertainment value.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall believes an English side could win the Champions League this season
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall believes an English side could win the Champions League this season (John Walton/PA)

“Maybe it’s not great for managers and the ability not to have your hair in a grey colour, but for everyone else it’s exciting and I think that’s building a brand that no other European league has at the moment. That’s going to be reflected in how you can build and grow the product.

“If you build things in England it’s only a matter of time before an English club wins the Champions League. That being said, I think both English clubs that are in the competition this year have the potential.

“It’s not like it has to be in a distant future, but time will definitely be in an English club’s favour as long as this progression continues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented