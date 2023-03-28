Central contracts for England players would ease burden on clubs – Mike Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Central contracts for England players would ease burden on clubs – Mike Brown

By Press Association
Mike Brown has been a hit at Leicester (Nigel French/PA)
Mike Brown has been a hit at Leicester (Nigel French/PA)

Mike Brown supports the idea of central contracts for England players as a way to ease the burden on clubs operating in a bleak financial climate.

Brown’s own career will continue into the 2023-24 season when he will be 38 years old after he agreed a contract extension with Leicester, who have seen enough during five appearances to extend his initial short-term deal.

Ollie Hassell-Collins has also agreed to join the Tigers next season but to underline the difficulty facing the Gallagher Premiership, Anthony Watson is considering leaving the east Midlands for the Top 14.

The greater financial rewards available in France have already seen several current red rose internationals such as Sam Simmonds, Joe Marchant and David Ribbans agree to head across The Channel after the World Cup and the fear is that more could follow.

Saracens boss Mark McCall is among a growing number of voices within the game to see central contracts as a way to make England players more affordable for clubs, as well as ensuring they remain in the Premiership.

“Central contracts could be a good idea, taking the pressure off clubs financially,” England’s most capped full-back with 72 appearances said.

“If the RFU are paying for a decent amount of the top players’ salaries then there’s money there that can be used elsewhere in the salary cap. It takes the pressure off them, their load management and the alignment for players.

Mike Brown has made five appearances for Leicester
Mike Brown has made five appearances for Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

“Hopefully we won’t in the future see players having to go abroad through lack of jobs, or financial pull. We need to stop that happening.”

A professional career that began in 2005 continues to thrive in its twilight years as Brown looks to contribute to Leicester’s Premiership title defence and challenge for European honours.

Released by Newcastle at the end of last season, the former Harlequins stalwart kept himself in shape throughout the winter with solo training sessions until he secured a trial with the Tigers in January.

With Freddie Burns leaving for the Highlanders and Freddie Steward on Six Nations duty, Brown took advantage of a sliding doors moment to show interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth that he still had plenty to offer.

A remarkable 19th season beckons and he sees no reason to map out the finishing line.