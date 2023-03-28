Harry Kane in the kitchen and Mohamed Salah honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.
Football
Harry Kane was cooking something up.
Liverpool paid tribute to record-breaking Salah.
Riyad Mahrez was also in the kitchen.
From country to club.
West Ham wished Michail Antonio a happy 33rd birthday.
Bayern Munich also had a birthday boy in their ranks – Benjamin Pavard turned 27.
Staying with Bayern, ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was getting to work.
Formula One
Esteban Ocon enjoyed Melbourne before the Australian Grand Prix.
Lando Norris left his mark.
Happy vibes from Zhou Guanyu.
Cricket
KP highlights life at the IPL.
Tennis
Nadal was enjoying a workout.