Louis Dennis at the double as Bromley snatch last-gasp victory

Louis Dennis scored a dramatic late winner as promotion hopefuls Bromley snatched a frantic 3-2 win over bottom side Maidstone in the Vanarama National League.

Dennis grabbed his second of a remarkable game in which both sides were reduced to 10 men when he pounced on a rebound in the final minute.

Maidstone, who are eight points adrift at the bottom, had taken an early lead at the Gallagher Stadium through Josh Shonibare, but Dennis and Ayodeji Elerewe hit back for the visitors.

Sam Bone levelled for the hosts and Bromley looked set to be frustrated after Charley Kendall was sent off until Dennis struck late on. Maidstone had Raphe Brown dismissed in injury time.