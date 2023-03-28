Harvey Gilmour and Milli Alli on target as Halifax see off Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-half goals from Harvey Gilmour and Milli Alli earned Halifax a hard-fought 2-0 win over visitors Aldershot at The Shay.

The hosts were fortunate to reach half-time level-pegging after former Town striker Tahvon Campbell went close from long range then Henry Ochieng’s effort was grabbed by keeper Sam Johnson.

But Halifax had more success in the second half with Rob Harker going close before Gilmour opened the scoring on 64 minutes following a goalmouth scramble.

Shots keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond kept his side in with a chance as he produced fine saves to deny Jamie Cooke and Luke Summerfield.

But Halifax grabbed their second deep into injury time when they counter-attacked following a Shots corner and Alli rolled the ball into the empty net with Ashby-Hammond stranded upfield.