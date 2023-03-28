Joe Nuttall scores twice as Oldham share the points with Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Nuttall equalised from the penalty spot as Oldham claimed a 2-2 draw in their Vanarama National League encounter at Wealdstone.

Nuttall had also been the first to get on the scoresheet when he put the visitors ahead after 27 minutes but Olufela Olomola equalised three minutes after the break.

Substitute Sonny Blu Lo-Everton put Wealdstone ahead on 57 minutes but Oldham were quickly back level as Nuttall converted from the spot.

Both sides had chances to claim a winner but the points were shared.